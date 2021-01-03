These 7 new stocks more than doubled money at close on listing day, do you own any?

live bse live

With green shoots emerging in the economy, the secondary market benchmarks (Sensex and Nifty) showed strong gains during 2020. The same optimism was also visible in the primary market segment, too.

Only one IPO, that is SBI Card IPO, was launched in the first half of 2020 in March, while the other 15 were in the second half. Majority of them listed with good-to-stellar gains, whereas only four - UTI AMC, Angel Broking, SBI Card and Equitas Small Finance Bank - had a weak listing in 2020.

All these 16 stocks ended the year higher, thanks to the consistent rally seen in secondary market amid sustained liquidity.

But the point to note here is that amongst these IPOs, three companies performed better on listing day which were Burger King India, Happiest Minds Technologies and Mrs Bectors Food Specialities, gaining 131 percent, 123.5 percent and 107 percent, respectively.

In fact, in the last five years, among main board IPOs, total 7 stocks closed the listing day with more than 100 percent gains including above three stocks.

Other four stocks were Salasar Techno Engineering, Astron Paper & Board Mill, IRCTC and Avenue Supermarts.

"Quality businesses will continue to perform and stocks like Burger King, IRCTC, Avenue Supermarts and Mrs Bectors Food have potential to grow as multibaggers for next 2-3 years. Investors should wait and look for opportunities in every dip in markets to accumulate the above stocks," Prashanth Tapse, AVP Research at Mehta Equities told Moneycontrol.

Out of these seven stocks, five stocks still hold more than 100 percent gains compared to their respective issue price, including Avenue Supermarts with 824 percent rally, IRCTC 349 percent, Burger King India 192 percent, Salasar Techno Engineering 119 percent and Happiest Minds 107 percent, whereas Mrs Bectors Food climbed 78 percent and Astron Paper 3.6 percent till December 31, 2020.

Quality companies with strong market share and niche business continue to provide good returns, hence these kind of stocks should be a part of portfolio and could be bought on every decline, experts feel.

"We believe domestic equities will continue to look good given strong improvement in advance corporate tax data for Q3 and consistent improvement in high-frequency economic data indicate strong earnings recovery. Hence, we advise investors to focus and accumulate stocks phase wise in companies and diversify industries as 'Black Swan' events like the coronavirus outbreak are likely to be more frequent and investors' portfolios have to be better positioned to weather these kinds of storms with proper asset allocations," Tapse said.

The benchmark indices gained 15 percent in the year 2020 and shot up 86 percent from March 24's low amid economic recovery, earnings growth, vaccine progress, FII inflow and falling COVID-19 infections.

