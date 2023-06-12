Taking Stock: Sensex gains 99 points, Nifty at 18,600 led by IT, realty, oil & gas

The BSE midcap and smallcap indices added 0.5 percent each.

The Indian equity market broke a two-day losing streak and ended with marginal gains on June 12 amid buying across sectors except capital goods. At close, the Sensex was up 99.08 points or 0.16% at 62,724.71, and the Nifty was up 38.10 points or 0.21% at 18,601.50.

The market started on a positive note and extended the gains as the day progressed with Nifty inching closer to 18,650 intraday but profit booking at higher levels capped gains.

Stocks and sectors

Top gainers on the Nifty were BPCL, HCL Technologies, Infosys, NTPC and Adani Enterprises, while losers were Power Grid Corporation, Larsen & Toubro, Cipla, Maruti Suzuki and Titan Company.

Among sectors, capital goods lost 0.5 percent. Information technology, PSU bank, metal and oil & gas and realty gained 0.5-1 percent.

A long build-up was seen in Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, REC and Intellect Design Arena, while a short build-up was seen in SRF, Interglobe Aviation and Alkem Laboratories.

Among individual stocks, a volume spike of more than 200 percent was seen in Manappuram Finance, Interglobe Aviation and TVS Motor Company.

More than 200 stocks touched their 52-week high on the BSE, including Suzlon Energy, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank, TVS Motor Company, PNB Housing Finance, Macrotech Developers, Delta Corp and Aditya Birla Capital.

Outlook for June 13

Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Research (Retail), Kotak Securities

Markets were extremely range-bound to end with a positive bias on the back of firm global markets, as investors were cautiously optimistic ahead of the US FOMC meeting later this week. Although there are indications that the Fed may pause on rate hikes this time, any uptick in key rates could fuel pessimism over global growth and trigger a short-term correction.

Technically, the Nifty hovered between 18560 to 18630, and the narrow range activity clearly indicates indecisiveness between the bulls and bears. For traders, 18550 would be the immediate support level, above which the index could move up till 18650-18700. On the other hand, a fresh sell-off is possible only after the dismissal of 18550. Below the same, the index could slip till 18500-18450.

Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities

Cautious optimism was the preferred theme as benchmark Nifty fluctuated in a narrow range with investors gearing up for this week's key macroeconomic events like CPI & IIP data, US FOMC meeting and ECB rate decision. Technically, the Nifty has immediate support at 18463 and 18321, while resistance could be seen at 18778 and 18888 levels.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.