Taking Stock | Market snaps 2-day winning streak; Sensex down 289 points, Nifty below 17,100

The Indian equity benchmark snapped a two-day winning streak to end lower on March 23 amid weak global cues after the US Federal Reserve raised interest rates by 25 basis points ignoring the banking crisis.

At close, the Sensex was down 289.31 points, or 0.50 percent, at 57,925.28 and the Nifty was down 75 points, or 0.44 percent, at 17,076.90.

After a weak start, the market remained rangebound. Last-hour selling erased all the mid-session gains with the market ending lower.

Stocks and sectors

State Bank of India, Asian Paints, HCL Technologies, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Bajaj Auto were among the major Nifty losers. The gainers included Hindalco Industries, Nestle India, Bharti Airtel, Maruti Suzuki and JSW Steel.

A mixed trend was seen on the sectoral front. Realty, bank, information technology and PSU bank were down 0.5-1 percent, while buying was seen in metal, FMCG and power names.

The BSE midcap index shed 0.4 percent, while the smallcap index ended flat.

More than 150 stocks touched their 52-week lows on the BSE, including Rolta, Pritish Nandy Communications, Tanla Platforms, Vakrangee, Mphasis, Thyrocare Technologies, Tide Water Oil and Apex Frozen Foods.

Among individual stocks, a volume spike of more than 400 percent was seen in GNFC, Coromandel International and Vedanta.

A short build-up was seen in Hindustan Aeronautics, Gail India and L&T Technology Services, while a long build-up was seen in Manappuram Finance, Bandhan Bank and Coromandel International.

Outlook for March 24

Jatin Gedia, Technical Research Analyst, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas

The Nifty witnessed an extremely day of trade today. It traded with a positive bias during the first half of the trading session while it completely reversed during the second half of the trading session and ended the day on a negative note down 75 points.

On the daily charts we can observe that 17,180 â€“ 17,210 acted as a stiff resistance and was unable to surpass it. On the hourly charts, we can observe that the Bollinger bands are contracting indicating rangebound price action. The hourly momentum indicator has a negative crossover which also indicates range price action before it starts a new cycle.

We believe that this fall is a retracement of the rise from 16,828 â€“ 17,207. Overall, we expect the Nifty to hold on to the support zone of 17,020 â€“ 16,970 and resume the pullback over the next few trading sessions. On the upside the initial hurdle is placed at 17,180 â€“ 17,210, beyond this it has the potential to 17,315 â€“ 17,430.

Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities

Banking stocks came under fire that dragged key benchmark indices lower as a sharp decline in the US markets a day before cautioned investors. Although most of the other Asian indices eked out gains cheering that the US Fed may go soft on rate hikes going ahead, local markets failed to follow suit as higher valuations and weak macro-economy prompted investors to book profit.

Technically, the Nifty once again Â failed to clear the short term resistance of 17,210. The index has also formed a double top formation on intraday charts, indicating further weakness from the current levels.

For the bulls, 17,050-17,000 would act as important support zones while 17,200-17,250 could be key resistance area for the short term traders. However, below 16,950, the uptrend would be vulnerable.

