Stocks in the news: Infosys, HEG, Lumax Auto, Karnataka Bank, Kamdhenu, Mastek, IGL

Here are stocks that are in the news today:

IPO: Metropolis Healthcare opens for subscription on April 3. It is an offer for sale by promoters, which will close on April 5. The price band for the IPO has been fixed in the range of Rs 877-880 per equity share.

Marico: Company sees improved operating margin in Q4 on easing costs, and sees stable demand in Q4 and healthy growth in offtake.

Indraprastha Gas gets authorization for development of CGD network

Infosys: Subsidiary gets order from Kuwait’s Ahli United Bank for automation services.

Surana Telecom and Power: Company divested the 100 percent of equity stake held in Globecom Infotech Private Limited, wholly owned subsidiary.

DB Realty: In respect of creation of pledge on 77.5 lakh equity shares of DB Realty which were pledged by one of the promoters with Anand Rathi Global Financial Ltd. (lender) in connection with financial facility of Rs 6.00 crore given by the said lender to LLP.

SREI Infra to raise up to Rs 1,500 crore via issue of NCDs

TCS BaNCS for Core Banking has been successfully deployed at Harbin Bank, a full-service commercial bank in China

completes divestment of Wipro's Workday and Cornerstone Ondemand business

Board to consider Q4 results on April15-16 and recommendation of final dividend

HUDCO achieved loan sanctions of Rs 34,453.8 crore and loan releases of Rs 31,008.6 crore for the financial year 2018-19.

Biocon to sell and transfer drug substance business for Rs 33.3 crore

Mahindra Lifespaces' CFO Jayant Manmadkar resigns

Rushil Decor - GPCB allow comapny to operate Laminate sheet manufacturing unit at Gandhinagar upto July 01, 2019 as per conditions stipulated therein

Forbes & Company: Company handed over 50 percent of the business undertaking in project Vicinia to Paikar Real Estates Private Limited towards completion of the transaction.

Mastek: Company appointed Dennis Badman as chief business officer of Mastek Group.

Jet Airways: Company makes new roster for Boeing 737 pilots from April 11-26 - CNBC-TV18 Sources.

Lumax Auto Technologies closed its PCB manufacturing unit in Haryana from April 1

HEG board approved proposal to increase the stake of HEG in Bhilwara Energy from 29.48% to 49%

Karnataka Bank: Bank ties up with Bharti Axa Life Insurance company for life insurance business.

Magadh Sugar & Energy: CARE revised company's rating on long term bank facilities to BBB+:Stable, from A-:Negative.

Geetanjali Credit and Capital: Paresh G Patel, Managing Director of the company resigned.

Goa Carbon: Dara P Mehta resigned as Non- Executive Independent Director of the company.

Arvind Fashion's CFO Kannan Soundararajan resigns w.e.f. April 2

Virtual Global Education: Kamal Poddar Kishor has resigned from the post of the Chief Financial Officer of the company.

Kamdhenu: Company installed all requisite machinery for increase of capacity of its steel plant at Bhiwadi, Rajasthan from 72,000 MT to 1,56,000 MT per annum.

JK Tyre - India Ratings revises long term rating revised from IND A+ to IND A

Mcleod Russel - ICRA revised long term rating from ICRA AA- to ICRA A

Essel Propack received an amount of Rs 30.7 crore towards repayment of outstanding dues of Inter corporate deposit

Analyst or Board Meet/Briefings

DCM Shriram: Company's officials will meet White Oak Capital on April 3.

Ramco Industries: Board meeting is scheduled on May 23 to consider audited annual accounts for FY19 and to recommend dividend, if any.

Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company: Board meeting is scheduled on April 27 to consider the audited financial results for FY19 and recommendation of final dividend.

Gujarat Hotels: Board meeting, on April 15, to consider financial results for FY19 and recommendation of dividend.

: Company's officials will meet analysts/institutional investors on April 3 and 4.