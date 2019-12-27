Stocks in the news: Gujarat Gas, HAL, HG Infra Engg, Solar Ind, GPT Infra, Can Fin Homes

HG Infra Engineering | Solar Industries | GPT Infraprojects | Can Fin Homes | Sical Logistics and Gujarat Gas are stocks which are in the news today.
Here are stocks that are in the news today:
Allahabad Bank: Government released fresh capital infusion fund of Rs 2,153 crore for the bank.
Hindustan Aeronautics: CARE cut company's long-term rating to AA+ from AAA.
Cera Sanitaryware: CRISIL reaffirmed its 'A1+' rating on company's Rs 30 crore commercial paper.
Solar Industries: CRISIL upgraded long term rating on company's loan facilities amounting to Rs 750 crore to AA+/Stable from AA/Positive.
IFGL Refractories: Sikander Yadav, Chief Financial Officer, tendered resignation for personal reasons.
GPT Infraprojects: CARE downgraded long term rating on company's loan facilities of Rs 554.21 crore to BBB-/Stable from BBB/Stable.
ICRA, CARE: SEBI imposed Rs 25 lakh penalty each on ICRA, CARE for failures in ratings of IL&FS debt.
Bharat Forge: Company incorporation its wholly-owned subsidiary in Indapur by the name Kalyani Centre for Precision Technology Limited.
Gujarat Gas - CRISIL has upgraded the rating of long term rating of bank facilities to CRISIL AA+/Stable from 'CRISIL AA/Positive
Kaveri Seed - Open offer for buyback of 28 lakh shares at Rs 700 per share, approved by SEBI
PNB alloted Rs 1500 crore Tier - II (Basel III Compliant) Capital Bonds on private placement basi
Rohit Ferro-Tech: Ashok Kumar Sarawagi has been appointed as chairman for convening a meeting of the creditors of the company for approval of a scheme of arrangement.
Axita Cotton: Company received an order for indian organic raw cotton valuing $8,24,527.88 approximately from Maksons Spinning Mills, Bangladesh.
Can Fin Homes: CARE reviewed the ratings of NCDs aggregating to Rs 8,300 crore and affirmed the rating 'AAA (Credit watch with developing implications)'.
Biocon: Company incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary Biocon Biosphere.
Sical Logistics: Company delayed in payment of semi-annual interest payable on the 11% Redeemable NCDs listed with NSE for sole debenture holder due on December 27.
Gujarat Gas: CRISIL upgraded long term rating on company's bank loan facilities of Rs 2,350 crore to AA+/Stable from AA/Positive.
HG Infra Engineering: Company has been declared L-1 bidder by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for the project 'Construction of proposed Rewari Bypass (NH-11) as Feeder Route in Rewari district in Haryana on Hybrid Annuity Mode (HAM) amounting to Rs 522.02 crore.
Bulk deals
