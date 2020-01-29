Stocks in the news: Bajaj Finance, Tata Coffee, HFCL, JK Lakshmi, IFB Ind, Ircon International

Here are some stocks that are in the news today:

Earnings today: Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, Bharat Gears, Birla Corporation, Cholamandalam Financial Holdings, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals, Escorts, Garware Polyester, Godrej Consumer Products, IDFC First Bank, Jubilant FoodWorks, Tata Power, NIIT Technologies, KPIT Technologies and West Leisure Resorts are among the companies that will release their December quarter earnings on January 29.

Cummins Q3: Net profit up 1.2 percent at Rs 199.9 crore versus Rs 197.5 crore, revenue down 3.8 percent at Rs 1,456 cr vs Rs 1,514.3 crore, YoY

Tata Coffee Q3: Consolidated net profit up 93 percent at Rs 42 crore versus Rs 21.8 crore, revenue up 7.7 percent at Rs 501.4 crore versus Rs 465.4 crore, YoY

IFB Industries Q3: Net profit down 18.2 percent at Rs 14.8 crore versus Rs 18.1 crore, revenue up 2.7 percent at Rs 719.3 crore versus Rs 700.3 crore, YoY

M&M Financial Services Q3: Net profit up 14.6 percent at Rs 365.3 crore versus Rs 318.7 crore, revenue up 15.7 percent at Rs 2,580.6 crore versus Rs 2,230.4 crore

JK Lakshmi Cement Q3: Standalone net profit at Rs 49.2 crore versus Rs 14.7 crore, revenue up 7.5 percent at Rs 1,004.9 crore versus Rs 935 crore, YoY

HFCL: Company will buy a 47.9 percent stake in Bigcat Wireless for Rs 22.5 cr.

Embassy Office Parks REIT: The company has fixed record date as February 24, 2020, for the purpose of Payment of Distribution.

Shriram Pistons & Rings: The board of directors has recommended an interim dividend of Rs. 3.00 per share for the financial year 2019-20.

Infosys completed the divestment of its shares in Unsilo A/S for a total consideration of approximately USD 0.8 million

Zensar' s Smart Application Development and Maintenance services incorporate Artificial Intelligence

Allcargo till now has acquired 2,54,03,340 equity shares i.e. 20.83% stake of Gati

KEI Industries approved the issue and allotment of 10,000,000 equity shares to eligible qualified institutional buyers at an issue price of Rs 500 per equity share

Bajaj Electrical board meeting on January 31 to consider right issue

Ircon International to consider share split on February 11

Cochin Shipyard launching of 1200 Pax Passenger Cum 1000T Cargo Vessels for A&N Administration

Cholamandalam board meeting on January 31 to consider the issue price for QIP

Indostar Capital board meeting on January 31 to consider and approve the proposal for raising funds

JK Lakshmi approves raising of external commercial borrowing (ECB) up to USD 25 million in one or more tranches subject to requisite approvals.