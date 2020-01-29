App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Time to reset economy

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials

Time to reset economy

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jan 29, 2020 08:21 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Stocks in the news: Bajaj Finance, Tata Coffee, HFCL, JK Lakshmi, IFB Ind, Ircon International

Bajaj Finserv | Bajaj Finance | NIIT Tech | M&M Financial Services | Embassy Office Parks REIT and HFCL are among the stocks that are in the news today.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Here are some stocks that are in the news today:

Earnings today: Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, Bharat Gears, Birla Corporation, Cholamandalam Financial Holdings, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals, Escorts, Garware Polyester, Godrej Consumer Products, IDFC First Bank, Jubilant FoodWorks, Tata Power, NIIT Technologies, KPIT Technologies and West Leisure Resorts are among the companies that will release their December quarter earnings on January 29.

Cummins Q3: Net profit up 1.2 percent at Rs 199.9 crore versus Rs 197.5 crore, revenue down 3.8 percent at Rs 1,456 cr vs Rs 1,514.3 crore, YoY

Close

Tata Coffee Q3: Consolidated net profit up 93 percent at Rs 42 crore versus Rs 21.8 crore, revenue up 7.7 percent at Rs 501.4 crore versus Rs 465.4 crore, YoY

related news

IFB Industries Q3: Net profit down 18.2 percent at Rs 14.8 crore versus Rs 18.1 crore, revenue up 2.7 percent at Rs 719.3 crore versus Rs 700.3 crore, YoY

M&M Financial Services Q3: Net profit up 14.6 percent at Rs 365.3 crore versus Rs 318.7 crore, revenue up 15.7 percent at Rs 2,580.6 crore versus Rs 2,230.4 crore

JK Lakshmi Cement Q3: Standalone net profit at Rs 49.2 crore versus Rs 14.7 crore, revenue up 7.5 percent at Rs 1,004.9 crore versus Rs 935 crore, YoY

HFCL: Company will buy a 47.9 percent stake in Bigcat Wireless for Rs 22.5 cr.

Embassy Office Parks REIT: The company has fixed record date as February 24, 2020, for the purpose of Payment of Distribution.

Shriram Pistons & Rings: The board of directors has recommended an interim dividend of Rs. 3.00 per share for the financial year 2019-20.

Infosys completed the divestment of its shares in Unsilo A/S for a total consideration of approximately USD 0.8 million

Zensar' s Smart Application Development and Maintenance services incorporate Artificial Intelligence

Allcargo till now has acquired 2,54,03,340 equity shares i.e. 20.83% stake of Gati

KEI Industries approved the issue and allotment of 10,000,000 equity shares to eligible qualified institutional buyers at an issue price of Rs 500 per equity share

Bajaj Electrical board meeting on January 31 to consider right issue

Ircon International to consider share split on February 11

Cochin Shipyard launching of 1200 Pax Passenger Cum 1000T Cargo Vessels for A&N Administration

Cholamandalam board meeting on January 31 to consider the issue price for QIP

Indostar Capital board meeting on January 31 to consider and approve the proposal for raising funds

JK Lakshmi approves raising of external commercial borrowing (ECB) up to USD 25 million in one or more tranches subject to requisite approvals.

Cummins board approves appointment of Ajay Patil as the CFO & KMP w.e.f. April 1

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 29, 2020 07:49 am

tags #Stocks in News

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.