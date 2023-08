August 25, 2023 / 08:18 AM IST

old prices steadied near two-week highs on Friday and was headed for their best week in six as U.S. Treasury yields backed off highs ahead of speeches by top central bankers including Fed Chair Jerome Powell that could guide on future interest rates.

Spot gold was down 0.1% at $1,915.89 per ounce by 0120 GMT, holding below its highest since Aug. 10 hit on Thursday. It has gained 1.4% for the week so far.

U.S. gold futures fell 0.2% to $1,943.90.