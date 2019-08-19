App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Aug 19, 2019 04:37 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sterling and Wilson lists on Aug 20: Will it debut at premium or discount?

The company's IPO, aimed at raising Rs 3,125 crore from capital market, was subscribed 92 percent.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Experts expect a flat or a discounted listing for Sterling and Wilson when it makes its market debut on August 20.

The solar engineering, procurement and construction solutions provider could open lower than the issue price of Rs 775-780, considering weak market sentiment, experts said.

"Choppy market conditions act as a hurdle for listing gains, so we think Sterling & Wilson will see a flat listing or it may be listed on discount to the issue price," said Prashanth Tapse, AVP, Research, Mehta Equities.

Close

Tapse suggested sell for any gains if made on the listing.

related news

"We advise investors to wait and watch for markets to settle and fish it at lower levels below the issue price of Rs 780. We would want to accumulate if the stock comes around Rs 720-740 levels, as we like the way the company operates the business with an asset-light model," he said.

Rajnath Yadav, a research analyst at Choice Broking, who had advised caution while subscribing the IPO, expects a discounted listing.

"The listing is expected to be at a discount to issue price, considering muted subscription and current equity market conditions," he said.

Investors should not go for additional buying on the listing day, he said. Yadav was negative on the stock but said it could be a dividend play in coming months.

Astha Jain, Senior Research Analyst at Hem Securities, advises not to buy the stock on the listing day. The demand for solar power had not evolved as it should have, Jain said. "Due to this fact along with current market volatility, we advise investors to wait before deploying funds at present levels," she said.

The company's IPO, aimed at raising Rs 3,125 crore from capital market, was purchased 92 percent during August 6-8, backed by marquee global institutional investors. It fixed a price band of Rs 775-780 a share.

The issue comprised an offer for sale by promoters Shapoorji Pallonji (Rs 2,083.33 crore) and Khurshed Yazdi Daruvala (Rs 1,041.67 crore).

 

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 19, 2019 04:35 pm

tags #IPO #Sterling and Wilson Solar

most popular

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.