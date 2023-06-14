Market LIVE Updates: SGX indicates a firm start; US markets gain on likely rate hike pause

Ramkrishna Forgings has successfully received an order to supply undercarriage parts to a renowned European Railway Passenger Coach manufacturer. The contract is valued at 4.5 million Euros and is set to be fulfilled within a span of two years.
Ramkrishna Forgings secures prestigious order worth 4.5 million euros
|Index
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Sensex
|63,143.16
|0.00
|+0.00%
|Nifty 50
|18,716.15
|0.00
|+0.00%
|Nifty Bank
|44,079.85
|0.00
|+0.00%
|Biggest Gainer
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|TATA Cons. Prod
|819.90
|19.15
|+2.39%
|Biggest Loser
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,855.95
|-23.50
|-1.25%
|Best Sector
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Nifty FMCG
|51462.70
|700.10
|+1.38%
|Worst Sector
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Nifty Auto
|14658.30
|-15.60
|-0.11%
Gold prices steadied on Wednesday as the dollar eased, while traders assessed U.S. inflation data and its bearing on the Federal Reserve's much-awaited policy decision due later in the day.
Spot gold was up 0.1% at $1,945.29 per ounce by 0037 GMT after falling in the previous session. U.S. gold futures were flat at $1,958.30.
The market witnessed a spectacular rally towards the close as bullish bets on realty, metals, and oil & gas stocks aided the Sensex to close above the 630,00 mark. Moderating inflation and strong IIP growth numbers coupled with expectations that the US Fed could hold interest rates buoyed the sentiment.
Technically, the Nifty formed a bullish candle on daily charts, which is largely positive. For bulls, 18,600 would act as a sacrosanct support zone. As long as the index trades above it, the positive sentiment will continue till 18,800-18,850. The uptrend will be vulnerable below 18,600 and traders may prefer to exit long positions.
Dollar droops as bets build for Fed pause, yuan at 6-mth low
The dollar fell to near a three-week low to the euro and a one-month low versus sterling on Wednesday, after unexpectedly soft U.S. inflation data cemented the view that the Federal Reserve will skip an interest rate hike later in the day.
China's yuan sagged to a 6-1/2-month trough, continuing its slide after the central bank cut rates on Tuesday, amid speculation even more stimulus is on the way to support the sputtering post-COVID economic recovery.
The dollar index - which measures the currency against six major peers, including the euro and sterling - was little changed at 103.29 in early Asian trading, after dipping to the lowest since May 22 overnight at 103.04.
The U.S. consumer price index (CPI) edged up just 0.1% last month, and notched its smallest year-on-year increase since March 2021 at 4.0%.
Oil prices inched higher on Wednesday after industry data showed an unexpected rise in U.S. crude stocks, signalling weak demand to markets already worried about recession and disappointing Chinese economic data.
Brent crude futures eased 27 cents, or 0.4%, to $74.01 a barrel by 0019 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was at $69.13 a barrel, down 29 cents, or 0.4%.
Both benchmarks climbed over 3% on Tuesday on hopes of rising fuel demand after China's central bank lowered a short-term lending rate. Prices fell by 4% on Monday on concerns about the Chinese economy after disappointing economic data last week.
US consumer prices barely rose in May and the annual increase in inflation was the smallest in more than two years, though underlying price pressures remained strong, supporting the view that the Federal Reserve would keep interest rates unchanged on Wednesday while adopting a hawkish posture.
The smaller-than-expected rise in the Consumer Price Index, reported by the Labor Department on Tuesday, reflected decreases in the costs of energy products and services, including gasoline and electricity. But rents remained sticky and prices of used cars and trucks rose further. The report was published as Fed officials began a two-day policy meeting.
The CPI increased 0.1% last month after gaining 0.4% in April. Gasoline prices dropped 5.6%, while electricity declined for a third straight month. Utility gas also cost less.
But food prices rose 0.2% after being unchanged for two consecutive months as fruits and vegetables, nonalcoholic beverages and other food products became more expensive. Meat and fish, however, were cheaper, while egg prices fell 13.8%, the most since January 1951. It cost more to dine out.
In the 12 months through May, the CPI climbed 4.0%. That was the smallest year-on-year increase since March 2021 and followed a 4.9% rise in April.
The annual CPI peaked at 9.1% in June 2022, which was the biggest increase since November 1981, and is subsiding as last year's large rises drop out of the calculation.
The S&P 500 and Nasdaq reached their highest closes in 14 months on Tuesday after data showed consumer prices rose modestly in May, boosting bets that the Federal Reserve will not raise interest rates on Wednesday.
The S&P 500 climbed 0.69% to end the session at 4,369.01 points.
The Nasdaq gained 0.83% to 13,573.32 points, while Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.43% to 34,212.12 points.
Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive start for the broader index in India, with a gain of 44.50 points or 0.24 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 18,829.50 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:25 IST.