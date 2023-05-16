Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade higher in the pre-opening; Berger Paints, Pfizer, PVR Inox in focus

Indian rupee opened marginally higher at 82.23 per dollar on Tuesday against previous close of 82.30.
|Index
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Sensex
|62,474.11
|128.40
|+0.21%
|Nifty 50
|18,432.35
|33.50
|+0.18%
|Nifty Bank
|44,144.15
|72.05
|+0.16%
|Biggest Gainer
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Hero Motocorp
|2,685.00
|-6.90
|-0.26%
|Biggest Loser
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Adani Enterpris
|1,910.00
|-6.05
|-0.32%
|Best Sector
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|No Best Sector details available.
|Worst Sector
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|No Worst Sector details available.
Benchmark indices are trading mixed in the pre-opening session.
The Sensex was up 65.61 points or 0.11% at 62,411.32, and the Nifty was down 11.60 points or 0.06% at 18,387.20.
Cipla has entered into a binding term sheet to sell its entire stake of 51% held in Saba Investment Limited, UAE to Shibam Group Holding Limited, UAE.
Consequent to the sale, upon execution of the transaction, Saba and its subsidiaries viz Cipla Middle East Pharmaceuticals FZ LLC, UAE and Cipla Medica Pharmaceutical and Chemical Industries Limited, Yemen, will cease to be subsidiaries of the company.
In the previous trading session, the share closed down 1.29 percent or Rs 12.10 at Rs 922.80 on the BSE.
The USDINR 29 May futures contract extended its gains and closed above 82.30 levels. As per the daily technical chart, we observed that the pair is trading above its trend-line support level of 81.95 and RSI is fetching above 60 levels.
Looking at the technical set-up, MACD is showing a positive divergence. The pair is having support at 82.05-81.85 while resistance is placed at 82.55-82.80. If the pair continues to sustain above 82.22 it could extend its gain towards 82.55-82.80.
Trade Spotlight | How to trade in EPL, Godrej Properties, Zensar Technologies today
Zensar Technologies has seen a strong buying interest, rising 13 percent to Rs 384.15, the highest closing level since April 8 last year, and formed robust bullish candlestick pattern on the daily charts, with significantly higher volumes on last both trading days.
Positive Asian and European market cues coupled with a further drop in wholesale inflation numbers fuelled a major rally as realty shares attracted significant buying interest. India's macroeconomic performance is showing further signs of improvement, and this is providing a major fillip to the markets.
Technically, the Nifty cleared the short term resistance of 18,400 but intraday profit booking at higher levels saw it close below 18,400. For the trend following traders now 18,300 would act as a sacrosanct support zone and above the same the positive momentum is likely to continue. Above which, the index could retest the level of 18,450.
Further upside may also continue which could lift the index till 18,550. On the flip side, below 18,300, the uptrend would be vulnerable and below the same, we may see a quick correction till 18,200-18,150.
Foreign institutional investors (FII) bought shares worth Rs 1,685.29 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DII) purchased shares worth Rs 191.20 crore on May 15, provisional data from the National Stock Exchange showed.
The Nifty has finally managed to close above the upper boundary level of 18,350 which indicates breakout from a sideways consolidation range. The breakout has put the structure in favor of bulls. The index is likely to witness continuation of the positive momentum.
The ideal strategy to trade such a kind of scenario is to ride the uptrend with a trailing stoploss mechanism. On the upside, we expect the Nifty to reach levels of 18,500 and hence we change our outlook on the Nifty to positive from sideways.
The daily momentum indicator has triggered a negative crossover which is a sell signal, however, until price shows up evidence of the same, we shall continue to maintain a positive outlook.
In terms of levels, 18,500 – 18,520 is the immediate hurdle while 18,190 – 18,220 shall act as a crucial support zone and until this support zone is held, we can expect the dips to be bought into and the positive momentum to continue.
USDINR spot closed 14 paise higher at 82.30, highest level since 3rd April. Dollar demand from custodians and corporates drove USDINR higher. Over near term, the range can be 82.00 and 82.60 on spot.