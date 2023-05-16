Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade higher in the pre-opening; Berger Paints, Pfizer, PVR Inox in focus

May 16, 2023 / 09:00 AM IST

Cipla has entered into a binding term sheet to sell its entire stake of 51% held in Saba Investment Limited, UAE to Shibam Group Holding Limited, UAE.

Consequent to the sale, upon execution of the transaction, Saba and its subsidiaries viz Cipla Middle East Pharmaceuticals FZ LLC, UAE and Cipla Medica Pharmaceutical and Chemical Industries Limited, Yemen, will cease to be subsidiaries of the company.

In the previous trading session, the share closed down 1.29 percent or Rs 12.10 at Rs 922.80 on the BSE.