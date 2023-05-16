English
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
    May 16, 2023 / 09:08 AM IST

    May 16, 2023 / 09:08 AM IST

Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade higher in the pre-opening; Berger Paints, Pfizer, PVR Inox in focus

    Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Nifty futures were trading around 18,447 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 9:00 IST. Asian markets are trading firm, tracking positive US markets.

      Stock Market Today
      HIGHLIGHTS
      • 09:00 AM IST

        Cipla to sell entire stake of 51% in Saba Investment UAE

      • 08:48 AM IST

        Above 18,300, the Nifty could retest the level of 18,450: Shrikant Chouhan

      • 08:30 AM IST

        18,190 – 18,220 shall act as a crucial support zone for the Nifty: Jatin Gedia

      • 08:14 AM IST

        Oil prices extend gains on US plans to refill reserve, Canada's wildfires

      • 08:12 AM IST

        Sona Comstar, Equipmake sign a technology licensing agreement

      • 08:08 AM IST

        Dollar on back foot as U.S. default risk weighs

      • 07:57 AM IST

        China April industrial output rises 5.6%, retail sales jump 18.4%

      • 07:50 AM IST

        India’s combined trade deficit falls to $1.38 billion in April, lowest in 21 months

      • 07:42 AM IST

        Windfall tax on crude petroleum slashed to nil from Rs 4,100 per tonne

      • 07:36 AM IST

        Asian Markets trade higher with Nikkei, Hang Seng up 0.5% each

      • 07:34 AM IST

        Wall Street advances, Treasury yields rise as debt-ceiling debate rolls along

    • IndexPricesChangeChange%
      Sensex62,474.11128.40 +0.21%
      Nifty 5018,432.3533.50 +0.18%
      Nifty Bank44,144.1572.05 +0.16%
      Nifty 50 18,432.35 33.50 (0.18%)
      Tue, May 16, 2023
      Biggest GainerPricesChangeChange%
      Hero Motocorp2,685.00-6.90 -0.26%
      Biggest LoserPricesChangeChange%
      Adani Enterpris1,910.00-6.05 -0.32%
      Best SectorPricesChangeChange%
    • May 16, 2023 / 09:06 AM IST

      Rupee Opens:

      Indian rupee opened marginally higher at 82.23 per dollar on Tuesday against previous close of 82.30.

    • May 16, 2023 / 09:03 AM IST

      Market at pre-open:

      Benchmark indices are trading mixed in the pre-opening session.

      The Sensex was up 65.61 points or 0.11% at 62,411.32, and the Nifty was down 11.60 points or 0.06% at 18,387.20.

    • May 16, 2023 / 09:00 AM IST

      Cipla to sell entire stake of 51% in Saba Investment UAE

      Cipla has entered into a binding term sheet to sell its entire stake of 51% held in Saba Investment Limited, UAE to Shibam Group Holding Limited, UAE.

      Consequent to the sale, upon execution of the transaction, Saba and its subsidiaries viz Cipla Middle East Pharmaceuticals FZ LLC, UAE and Cipla Medica Pharmaceutical and Chemical Industries Limited, Yemen, will cease to be subsidiaries of the company.

      In the previous trading session, the share closed down 1.29 percent or Rs 12.10 at Rs 922.80 on the BSE.

    • May 16, 2023 / 08:59 AM IST

      Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities, Mehta Equities

      The USDINR 29 May futures contract extended its gains and closed above 82.30 levels. As per the daily technical chart, we observed that the pair is trading above its trend-line support level of 81.95 and RSI is fetching above 60 levels.

      Looking at the technical set-up, MACD is showing a positive divergence. The pair is having support at 82.05-81.85 while resistance is placed at 82.55-82.80. If the pair continues to sustain above 82.22 it could extend its gain towards 82.55-82.80.

    • May 16, 2023 / 08:54 AM IST
    • May 16, 2023 / 08:48 AM IST

      Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities:

      Positive Asian and European market cues coupled with a further drop in wholesale inflation numbers fuelled a major rally as realty shares attracted significant buying interest. India's macroeconomic performance is showing further signs of improvement, and this is providing a major fillip to the markets.

      Technically, the Nifty cleared the short term resistance of 18,400 but intraday profit booking at higher levels saw it close below 18,400. For the trend following traders now 18,300 would act as a sacrosanct support zone and above the same the positive momentum is likely to continue. Above which, the index could retest the level of 18,450.

      Further upside may also continue which could lift the index till 18,550. On the flip side, below 18,300, the uptrend would be vulnerable and below the same, we may see a quick correction till 18,200-18,150.

    • May 16, 2023 / 08:43 AM IST

      FII and DII

      Foreign institutional investors (FII) bought shares worth Rs 1,685.29 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DII) purchased shares worth Rs 191.20 crore on May 15, provisional data from the National Stock Exchange showed.

    • May 16, 2023 / 08:35 AM IST
    • May 16, 2023 / 08:31 AM IST
    • May 16, 2023 / 08:30 AM IST

      Jatin Gedia, Technical Research Analyst, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas

      The Nifty has finally managed to close above the upper boundary level of 18,350 which indicates breakout from a sideways consolidation range. The breakout has put the structure in favor of bulls. The index is likely to witness continuation of the positive momentum.

      The ideal strategy to trade such a kind of scenario is to ride the uptrend with a trailing stoploss mechanism. On the upside, we expect the Nifty to reach levels of 18,500 and hence we change our outlook on the Nifty to positive from sideways.

      The daily momentum indicator has triggered a negative crossover which is a sell signal, however, until price shows up evidence of the same, we shall continue to maintain a positive outlook.

      In terms of levels, 18,500 – 18,520 is the immediate hurdle while 18,190 – 18,220 shall act as a crucial support zone and until this support zone is held, we can expect the dips to be bought into and the positive momentum to continue.

    • May 16, 2023 / 08:30 AM IST
    • May 16, 2023 / 08:22 AM IST

      Anindya Banerjee, VP - Currency Derivatives & Interest Rate Derivatives at Kotak Securities



      USDINR spot closed 14 paise higher at 82.30, highest level since 3rd April. Dollar demand from custodians and corporates drove USDINR higher. Over near term, the range can be 82.00 and 82.60 on spot.

