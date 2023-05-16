Taking Stock: Market snaps 2-day gains; Nifty below 18,300, Sensex falls 413 points

The Sensex was down 413.24 points or 0.66% at 61,932.47, and the Nifty was down 112.30 points or 0.61% at 18,286.50

The Indian market snapped a two-day winning streak and ended lower on May 16, with Nifty falling below 18,300 mark dragged by auto, pharma, and banking names.

Despite positive global cues, the market started on a flat note and remained rangebound for couple of hours, however saw selling pressure in the afternoon session, to close near the day's low.

Stocks and Sectors

Top losers included HDFC, Tata Motors, M&M, HDFC Bank and Apollo Hospitals, while gainers were BPCL, ONGC, Coal India, Bajaj Finance and NTPC.

Among sectors, Auto index down 1 percent, and healthcare, infra, bank, metal indices down 0.3-0.4 percent, while PSU Bank index up 0.7 percent.

BSE midcap and smallcap indices ended with marginal gains.

A short build-up was seen in Metropolis Healthcare, REC, Torrent Pharma, while long build-up was seen in Astral, Birlasoft and Aurobindo Pharma.

Among individual stocks, a volume spike of more than 600 percent was seen in Canara Bank, IOC, Manappuram Finance.

TV Motor Company, IOC, Polycab India, Cyient, CG Power, Aurionpro Solutions, AU Small Finance Bank, IDFC First Bank, Aurobindo Pharma, SML Isuzu, Mahindra CIE Automotive, Sonata Software, among the stocks that touched their 52-week high on the BSE.

Outlook for May 17

Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities

Markets took a breather as profit-taking emerged as the key factor which dragged the Sensex below the psychological 62,000 mark. While strong FII buying and upbeat domestic economic readings had been aiding the rally over the past few weeks, global uncertainty over interest rate movement and slackening demand would prompt investors to book profit at regular intervals.

Technically, a reversal formation and bearish candle on daily charts suggest profit booking is likely to continue in the near future and the Nifty could face resistance at 18,400. Below the same, the index could retest the level of 18,200 and may fall up to 18,150. On the flip side, above 18,400, the chances of the index hitting 18,450-18,475 would turn bright.

Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities

Benchmarks ended on a nervous note and, most importantly, broke a 2-day winning streak owing to blurry global outlook ahead of a key speech to be delivered by US Fed Chairperson Jerome Powell on May 26.

Barring IT Index, all the other sectoral indices traded in red as profit-booking was preferred by wary investors for the day. If todayâ€™s profit booking is any indication, then Nifty's biggest support to watch is at 18,211 mark and below the same, expect a waterfall of selling towards the 17,383 mark.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.