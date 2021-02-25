English
February 25, 2021 / 09:42 AM IST

Market LIVE Updates: Indices open higher with Nifty above 15,100 on positive global cues

All the sectoral indices trading in the green with PSU Bank, IT and metal indices rose 1-2 percent.

    Ashok Leyland to acquire 38% in Hinduja Tech:

    The company has entered into a share purchase agreement with Nissan International Holding BV to acquire 58,500,000 shares for a total consideration of Rs 70,20,00,000 constituting 38% in the paid-up share capital of Hinduja Tech Limited.

    At 09:26 hrs Ashok Leyland was quoting at Rs 128.80, up Rs 2.25, or 1.78 percent on the BSE.

  • February 25, 2021 / 09:26 AM IST

    MTAR Technologies fixes IPO price band at Rs 574-575

    Hyderabad-based MTAR Technologies, a leading player in the precision-engineering industry, has fixed price band for its initial public offering at Rs 574-575 per share. The offer will open for subscription on March 3.

    The initial public offering comprises a fresh issue of 21,48,149 equity shares by the company and an offer for sale of 82,24,270 equity shares by promoters and investors. Click to read more

  • February 25, 2021 / 09:19 AM IST

    Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex:

  • February 25, 2021 / 09:17 AM IST

    Market Opens: Indian indices opened on positive note on February 25 with Nifty above 15,100 on the back of strong global cues.

    At 09:16 IST, the Sensex is up 450.78 points or 0.89% at 51,232.47, and the Nifty up 132 points or 0.88% at 15,114. About 1000 shares have advanced, 203 shares declined, and 50 shares are unchanged.

  • February 25, 2021 / 09:05 AM IST

    ICICI Direct:

    Indian markets are likely to see a positive opening on the back of strong global cues amid optimism over economic recovery and the government’s mass privatisation plans. However, global news flows and sector specific development will be key monitorables. US markets ended higher post US Fed’s comments regarding interest rates.

  • February 25, 2021 / 09:02 AM IST

    Market at pre-open: Benchmark indices are trading strong in the pre-opening session with Nifty at 15,150 on the back of positive global cues.

    At 09:01 IST, the Sensex was up 567.71 points or 1.12% at 51,349.40, and the Nifty was up 168.90 points or 1.13% at 15,150.90.

  • February 25, 2021 / 08:57 AM IST

    Petrol, diesel prices remain stable:

    After a hike in fuel prices on Tuesday, the prices remained stable for the second consecutive day on February 25.

    The prices of petrol and diesel in New Delhi stood at Rs 90.93 per litre and Rs 81.32 per litre, respectively, according to the Indian Oil Corporation (IOC). Both these prices had been hiked by 35 paise each on February 23.

    In Mumbai, the price of petrol remained unchanged at Rs 97.34 per litre. The price of diesel stood at Rs 88.44 per litre.

  • February 25, 2021 / 08:54 AM IST

    Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research  Analyst, HDFC Securities 

    The short term downtrend trend of Nifty seems to be placed at the verge of reversal and further upmove is expected to confirm this turnaround in the market. Further sustainable upmove could confirm reversal pattern and that could pull Nifty towards 15,430 levels again. On the flip side, any failure to sustain the gains could bring Nifty back to the support of 14,650 in the near term.

  • February 25, 2021 / 08:48 AM IST

    NSE on technical glitch:

    NSE has multiple telecom links with two service providers to ensure redundancy and we received communication of instability of all their links from both the service providers, said NSE Spokesperson after trading on NSE was halted for much of the day yesterday following a technical glitch.

    "While there was no impact to the trading system, this instability resulted in an impact to the online risk management system, which also is configured in a High Availability mode."

    Given that the online risk management system was unavailable, market functioning could not continue normally and hence had to be shut down. NSE was continuously working on resolution of the problem and once the same was resolved, NSE made an announcement with respect to re-opening of the markets, he added.

    "NSE is awaiting detailed root cause analysis from telecom service providers and vendors regarding this incident. NSE is in close contact with SEBI and keeping them updated of developments," he further said.

