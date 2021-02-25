Market LIVE Updates: Indices open higher with Nifty above 15,100 on positive global cues

February 25, 2021 / 08:48 AM IST

NSE on technical glitch:

NSE has multiple telecom links with two service providers to ensure redundancy and we received communication of instability of all their links from both the service providers, said NSE Spokesperson after trading on NSE was halted for much of the day yesterday following a technical glitch.

"While there was no impact to the trading system, this instability resulted in an impact to the online risk management system, which also is configured in a High Availability mode."

Given that the online risk management system was unavailable, market functioning could not continue normally and hence had to be shut down. NSE was continuously working on resolution of the problem and once the same was resolved, NSE made an announcement with respect to re-opening of the markets, he added.

"NSE is awaiting detailed root cause analysis from telecom service providers and vendors regarding this incident. NSE is in close contact with SEBI and keeping them updated of developments," he further said.