Indian pipe stocks have seen a phenomenal run-up in FY21 so far, with four out of five names doubling investor wealth. Stock like Prince Pipes & Fittings have surged almost 4 times during this fiscal. (Data Source: ACE Equity). "Q3FY21 turned out to be a stellar quarter for the pipes industry with sharp volume recovery and strong profit growth amid all-time high PVC prices. Large players continued to gain market share from unorganised players, but this trend is set to partly reverse as PVC resins and credit availability improve. On a low base of the next three quarters, improving housing demand and a likely revival in agri demand, FY22E volume growth for players is likely to be in the mid-teens," according to Equirius research report.