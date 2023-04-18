Market LIVE Updates: SGX indicates a flat start; Asia mostly lower, US markets gain

April 18, 2023 / 08:53 AM IST

Jatin Gedia, Technical Research Analyst, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas

The Nifty closed in the negative after nine consecutive positive trading sessions. On the daily charts, the Nifty faced resistance at 17,850–17,870, which coincided with the 50 percent Fibonacci retracement level (17,858) of the fall from 18,888–16,828.

During the second half of the session, the Nifty saw some recovery which helped it to close off the intraday low of 17,574. The daily momentum indicator still has a positive crossover, which is a buy signal.

The uptrend is still intact and the dip should be used as a buying opportunity. In terms of levels, 17,860–17,900 would be the immediate hurdle, while 17,560–17,500 would be the crucial support in the short term.

On the upside, we expect the Nifty to target 18,000.