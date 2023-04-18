 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Market LIVE Updates: SGX indicates a flat start; Asia mostly lower, US markets gain

Rakesh Patil
Apr 18, 2023 / 08:46 AM IST

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Nifty futures were trading around 17,733 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 8:35 IST. Asian markets trade mostly lower, while US markets ended higher.

April 18, 2023 / 08:55 AM IST

Asian stocks trim losses as China beats GDP forecasts

Asia's shares pared losses on Tuesday as China's economy recorded a stronger-than-expected recovery from punishing pandemic lockdowns last year that led to a major slowdown.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.2%, a smaller decline than the 0.4% fall earlier in the session.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index was down 0.4% in early trade on Tuesday while China's bluechip CSI300 Index gained 0.3%.

April 18, 2023 / 08:53 AM IST

Jatin Gedia, Technical Research Analyst, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas

The Nifty closed in the negative after nine consecutive positive trading sessions. On the daily charts, the Nifty faced resistance at 17,850–17,870, which coincided with the 50 percent Fibonacci retracement level (17,858) of the fall from 18,888–16,828.

During the second half of the session, the Nifty saw some recovery which helped it to close off the intraday low of 17,574. The daily momentum indicator still has a positive crossover, which is a buy signal.

The uptrend is still intact and the dip should be used as a buying opportunity. In terms of levels, 17,860–17,900 would be the immediate hurdle, while 17,560–17,500 would be the crucial support in the short term.

On the upside, we expect the Nifty to target 18,000.

April 18, 2023 / 08:48 AM IST

FII and DII

Foreign institutional investors (FII) sold shares worth Rs 533.20 crore, whereas domestic institutional investors (DII) bought shares worth Rs 269.65 crore on April 17, National Stock Exchange's provisional data showed.

April 18, 2023 / 08:45 AM IST

Sanjay Moorjani, Research Analyst, SAMCO Securities:

India’s Wholesale Price Inflation (WPI) declined for the 10th consecutive month to stand at 1.34% in March’23 versus 3.85% in February’23. This comes in line with the easing of March’s retail inflation.

From the data front, all the commodities including Fuel & Power, Primary articles and Manufactured Products showed a deceleration from the previous months. The inflation for Fuel & Power stood at 8.96%, while inflation of primary articles stood at 2.40% and that of manufacturing products at 0.77%.

The fall in WPI also comes in at a time when the RBI paused the rate hikes after raising the repo rates by 250 bps. The falling of WPI should come as a boost to the market as input cost for companies reduce, aiding their margins.

April 18, 2023 / 08:41 AM IST

April 18, 2023 / 08:39 AM IST

Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities

The much-anticipated profit-taking came to the fore, as technology stocks led the correction that saw the Sensex slump below the psychological 60,000 mark. The real damage was done by the frontline IT stocks, with Infosys coming under severe hammering after its corporate earnings failed to meet street estimates.

Besides disappointing results, worries of weak IT spending by multinational giants on gloomy economic conditions and recessionary fears weighed on the sector.

On the daily charts, the Nifty formed a bar-reversal candlestick, indicating time-based correction till the market doesn’t cross 17,870.

For the bulls, 17,800-17,870 will act as immediate resistance, while 17,600-17,500 will act as key support. Fresh buying will only be seen above 17,870.

April 18, 2023 / 08:36 AM IST

April 18, 2023 / 08:33 AM IST

SBI to consider fundraising on April 18, 2023

The executive committee of the central board of State Bank of India (SBI) is scheduled to have a meeting on 18 th April 2023 to examine the status and decide on long term fund raising in single / multiple tranches of up to USD 2 Billion under Reg-S/144A, through a public offer and/or private placement of senior unsecured notes in US Dollar or any other convertible foreign currency during the Financial Year 2023-24.

April 18, 2023 / 08:29 AM IST

Bank of India board to discuss capital raising plan

The board of directors of Bank of India would be considering at their meeting proposed on 18th April, 2023, the proposal of raising capital for the FY 2023-24 aggregating upto Rs 6,500 crore by issue of fresh equity capital in the form of FPO / QIP / Rights Issue / Preferential Issue and / or Basel III compliant Additional Tier-1 (AT-1) bonds (domestic and foreign currency) upto an amount of Rs 4,500 crore.

And by issue of Basel III compliant Tier-2 bonds upto an amount of Rs 2,000 crore.

April 18, 2023 / 08:25 AM IST

Oil steady as markets look ahead to China GDP data

Oil prices held steady in early trading on Tuesday after falling 2percentin the previous session, with markets awaiting the release of economic data in China, looking for signs of economic recovery and growth to offset weakening demand elsewhere.

Brent crude was flat at $84.76 a barrel at 0004 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate was up 5 cents at $80.88 a barrel.