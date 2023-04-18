Market LIVE Updates: SGX indicates a flat start; Asia mostly lower, US markets gain

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Nifty futures were trading around 17,733 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 8:35 IST. Asian markets trade mostly lower, while US markets ended higher.
Asian stocks trim losses as China beats GDP forecasts
Asia's shares pared losses on Tuesday as China's economy recorded a stronger-than-expected recovery from punishing pandemic lockdowns last year that led to a major slowdown.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.2%, a smaller decline than the 0.4% fall earlier in the session.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index was down 0.4% in early trade on Tuesday while China's bluechip CSI300 Index gained 0.3%.
Jatin Gedia, Technical Research Analyst, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas
The Nifty closed in the negative after nine consecutive positive trading sessions. On the daily charts, the Nifty faced resistance at 17,850–17,870, which coincided with the 50 percent Fibonacci retracement level (17,858) of the fall from 18,888–16,828.
During the second half of the session, the Nifty saw some recovery which helped it to close off the intraday low of 17,574. The daily momentum indicator still has a positive crossover, which is a buy signal.
The uptrend is still intact and the dip should be used as a buying opportunity. In terms of levels, 17,860–17,900 would be the immediate hurdle, while 17,560–17,500 would be the crucial support in the short term.
On the upside, we expect the Nifty to target 18,000.
FII and DII
Foreign institutional investors (FII) sold shares worth Rs 533.20 crore, whereas domestic institutional investors (DII) bought shares worth Rs 269.65 crore on April 17, National Stock Exchange's provisional data showed.
Sanjay Moorjani, Research Analyst, SAMCO Securities:
India’s Wholesale Price Inflation (WPI) declined for the 10th consecutive month to stand at 1.34% in March’23 versus 3.85% in February’23. This comes in line with the easing of March’s retail inflation.
From the data front, all the commodities including Fuel & Power, Primary articles and Manufactured Products showed a deceleration from the previous months. The inflation for Fuel & Power stood at 8.96%, while inflation of primary articles stood at 2.40% and that of manufacturing products at 0.77%.
The fall in WPI also comes in at a time when the RBI paused the rate hikes after raising the repo rates by 250 bps. The falling of WPI should come as a boost to the market as input cost for companies reduce, aiding their margins.
Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities
The much-anticipated profit-taking came to the fore, as technology stocks led the correction that saw the Sensex slump below the psychological 60,000 mark. The real damage was done by the frontline IT stocks, with Infosys coming under severe hammering after its corporate earnings failed to meet street estimates.
Besides disappointing results, worries of weak IT spending by multinational giants on gloomy economic conditions and recessionary fears weighed on the sector.
On the daily charts, the Nifty formed a bar-reversal candlestick, indicating time-based correction till the market doesn’t cross 17,870.
For the bulls, 17,800-17,870 will act as immediate resistance, while 17,600-17,500 will act as key support. Fresh buying will only be seen above 17,870.
SBI to consider fundraising on April 18, 2023
The executive committee of the central board of State Bank of India (SBI) is scheduled to have a meeting on 18 th April 2023 to examine the status and decide on long term fund raising in single / multiple tranches of up to USD 2 Billion under Reg-S/144A, through a public offer and/or private placement of senior unsecured notes in US Dollar or any other convertible foreign currency during the Financial Year 2023-24.
Bank of India board to discuss capital raising plan
The board of directors of Bank of India would be considering at their meeting proposed on 18th April, 2023, the proposal of raising capital for the FY 2023-24 aggregating upto Rs 6,500 crore by issue of fresh equity capital in the form of FPO / QIP / Rights Issue / Preferential Issue and / or Basel III compliant Additional Tier-1 (AT-1) bonds (domestic and foreign currency) upto an amount of Rs 4,500 crore.
And by issue of Basel III compliant Tier-2 bonds upto an amount of Rs 2,000 crore.
Oil steady as markets look ahead to China GDP data
Oil prices held steady in early trading on Tuesday after falling 2percentin the previous session, with markets awaiting the release of economic data in China, looking for signs of economic recovery and growth to offset weakening demand elsewhere.
Brent crude was flat at $84.76 a barrel at 0004 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate was up 5 cents at $80.88 a barrel.
Mehekka Oberoi, Fund Manager, IIFL Fintech
Embedded finance, fraud detection and reg-tech (regulatory tech) are the new emerging sectors in the fintech space. We've seen early adoption happening around these themes and they will definitely gather more traction in the coming few years. That said, fund houses have become more cautious on valuations since last month. Many have not closed any deals or signed term sheets, amid funding winter. We need to see a MVP (minimum viable product) in place that can be monetized going ahead, and only then we start evaluating an investment.
Just Dial Q4 net profit rises 278.4% at Rs 83.8 crore
Just Dial has posted 278.4 percenton yearjump in its Q4FY23 net profit which rose toRs 83.8 crores.
The operating revenue stood at Rs 232.5 crores, up 39.5percenton year and 5 percent sequentially.
ITC at Rs 400
Ravi Singhal, CEO, GCLBroking
As inflation falls, WPI falls as well. Palm oil prices have plummeted 50 percentfrom their highs, so the margin appears to be healthy and ITC began new shopping to broaden its portfolio, such as Sprout Life Foods.In addition, the cigarette margin has increased again.Technically, our target is Rs 470 and stop loss is Rs 372.
CA Manish Mishra, Virtual CFO
ITC Ltd.'s share price has reached a new all-time high, crossing the Rs 400 mark. This surge in share price reflects the positive sentiment among investors, likely driven by the company's strong financial performance, growing demand for FMCG products in India, and favorable macroeconomic conditions. It also highlights ITC's position as a major player in the Indian FMCG market, with potential for further growth in the future
Dollar firm on Fed rate hike view, focus on China data
The dollar eased on Tuesday after rallying overnight as strong U.S. economic data reinforced expectations that the Federal reserve will hike interest rates again in May, while investors awaited data from China that will highlight the extent of the recovery of the world's second biggest economy.
The dollar index, which measures the currency against six major rivals, fell 0.039percentto 102.05, after rising 0.5percentovernight.
Mankind Pharma IPO to open on April 25; closes on April 27
Mankind Pharma, India’s fourth largest pharmaceutical company in terms of domestic sales and second largest in terms of sales volume for the financial year 2022, will open for subscription on April 25 and close on April 27. The anchor bidding will start on April 24. Read More
China's economic recovery picks up speed as COVID curbs end
China's economic recovery gathered pace in the first quarter, as the end of strict COVID curbs lifted the world's second-largest economy out of a crippling pandemic slump, although some headwinds still persist.
China's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) grew 4.5percentyear-on-year in the first three months of the year, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed on Tuesday, faster than the 2.9 percent in the previous quarter and beating analyst forecasts for a 4.0percentexpansion.
Avalon Technologies to make debut today
Electronic manufacturing services company Avalon Technologies is unlikely to make investors happy on its debut on the bourses on April 18, as experts attributed the sentiment to the lukewarm response from investors other than QIBs, rich valuations in the highly competitive industry, and fear of further margin erosion.
The initial public offering of Avalon has managed to get good response on its last day of subscription only from qualified institutional investors and barring them, the response was muted.
The offer was subscribed 2.21 times during April 3-6 as the portion set aside for qualified institutional investors was booked 3.57 times, whereas high networth individuals and retail investors bought 41 percent and 84 percent shares of the allotted quota, respectively. Read More
Asia-Pacific markets were largely down on Tuesday as Wall Street's earnings season continues and investors await a slew of economic data out of China, most notably, its first quarter gross domestic product.
Stock Market Today: Top 10 things to know before the market opens
SGX Nifty indicate a mildly negative start for the broader index with a loss of 14 points after the Nifty closed 121 points lower at 17,706 on Monday as markets world over trade in a flat-to-negative territory
Wall Street ends higher; investors await earnings, Fed cues
Major US stock indexes posted modest gains on Monday, aided by financial and industrial stocks, while investors braced for a heavy week of corporate results and comments from Federal Reserve officials that could give more insight into the path of interest rates.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 100.71 points, or 0.3 percent, to 33,987.18; the S&P 500 gained 13.68 points, or 0.33 percent, at 4,151.32; and the Nasdaq Composite added 34.26 points, or 0.28 percent, at 12,157.72.
SGX Nifty
Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat start for the broader index in India, with a loss of 23.50 points or 0.18 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 17,733.50 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:30 IST.
Market on Monday:
The Indian equity market snapped a nine-day winning streak on April 17 following a rout in information technology (IT) stocks, with heavyweight Infosys sinking nearly 15 percent during the day on lower-than-expected earnings and a dismal revenue outlook.
At close, the Sensex was down 520.25 points, or 0.86 percent, at 59,910.75, and the Nifty was down 121.20 points, or 0.68 percent, at 17,706.80.
Amid mixed global cues, the market started gap-down and extended losses as the day progressed led by IT stocks, capital goods and pharma. Buying in PSU bank, metal, FMCG and auto limited the losses.
The IT index was the major loser, dragged down by Infosys, which tumbled 15 percent but narrowed losses to close 9.37 percent lower at Rs 1,250.30. LTIMindtree was down 6.96 percent at Rs 4,482.00, Tech Mahindra 5.18 percent at Rs 1,035, Persistent Systems 4.14 percent at Rs 4,200 and Coforge closed 3.33 percent down at Rs 3,888.
Infosys, Tech Mahindra, HCL Technologies, NTPC and Larsen and Toubro were among the major losers on the Nifty. The gainers included Nestle India, Power Grid Corporation, SBI, Britannia Industries and Coal India.
On the sectoral front, the IT index fell 4.7 percent and the pharma index 0.6 percent. The PSU Bank index was up 3 percent. Oil & gas, realty and FMCG indices rose a percent each.
The BSE midcap index added 0.5 percent, while the smallcap index was up 0.15 percent.