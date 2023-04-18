English
Specials
    Taking Stock: Market ends lower for the second day, realty and pharma shine

    Among sectors, selling was seen in the FMCG, power and infra, while pharma and realty were up a percent each. Information technology, PSU Bank and metal each gained 0.5 percent

    Rakesh Patil
    April 18, 2023 / 03:58 PM IST
    At close, the Sensex was down 183.74 points or 0.31% at 59,727.01, and the Nifty was down 46.60 points or 0.26% at 17,660.20.

    The benchmark indices ended lower for the second consecutive session on April 18, with the 30-pack Sensex falling 183.74 points, or 0.31 percent, to end at 59,727.01, and the Nifty closing 46.60 points, or 0.26 percent, down at 17,660.20.

    Except the opening gains, the market traded lower for the remaining session, with the Nifty declining almost to 17,600 during the day.

    Also Read: Avalon Tech makes a tepid debut. Should you buy, sell or hold the stock?

    Stocks and Sectors

    Top losers on the Nifty included Power Grid Corporation, UltraTech Cement, Adani Enterprises, Reliance Industries and Apollo Hospitals, while gainers were Divis Labs, HCL Technologies, IndusInd Bank, Cipla and Nestle India.

    Among sectors, selling was seen in the FMCG, power and infra names, while pharma and realty up 1 percent each and information technology, PSU Bank and metal were up 0.5 percent each.

    The BSE midcap index rose 0.5 percent, and smallcap index added 0.2 percent.

    More than 100 stocks touched their 52-week high on the BSE, including, DLF, Mahanagar Gas, Indraprastha Gas, Zydus Lifesciences, Va Tech Wabag, Likhitha Infrastructure, Ramky Infrastructure, Mold-Tek Technologies, Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company, Kirloskar Brothers, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals and Camlin Fine Sciences.

    IndexPricesChangeChange%
    Sensex59,727.01-183.74 -0.31%
    Nifty 5017,660.15-46.70 -0.26%
    Nifty Bank42,265.202.65 +0.01%
    Nifty 50 17,660.15 -46.70 (-0.26%)
    Tue, Apr 18, 2023
    Biggest GainerPricesChangeChange%
    Divis Labs3,270.60107.95 +3.41%
    Biggest LoserPricesChangeChange%
    Power Grid Corp230.30-6.35 -2.68%
    Best SectorPricesChangeChange%
    Nifty Pharma12607.40203.80 +1.64%
    Worst SectorPricesChangeChange%
    Nifty Energy23211.80-152.00 -0.65%

    A short build-up was seen in Tata Chemicals, Tata Communications and Power Grid, while a long build-up was seen in BHEL, PI Industries and Biocon.

    Among individual stocks, a volume spike of more than 300 percent was seen in Glenmark Pharma, Tata Chemicals and Lupin.

    Rakesh Patil
    first published: Apr 18, 2023 03:49 pm