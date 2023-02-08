English
    SEBI seeks stricter norms for related party transactions by companies with high debt

    The draft rules relate to listed companies which have listed their non-convertible debt securities and have an outstanding value of listed non-convertible debt securities of Rs 500 crore and above

    Kaushal Shroff
    February 08, 2023 / 07:52 PM IST
    The regulations mandate that if any specific entity triggers the specified threshold of Rs 500 crore, it shall ensure compliance with corporate governance norms within a period of 6 months.

    The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on February 8 proposed a strengthened protocol for monitoring related party transactions by High-Value Debt Listed Entity (HVDLEs), which will incorporate objections from debenture holders in select cases.

    HVDLEs are listed companies which have listed their non-convertible debt securities and have an outstanding value of listed non-convertible debt securities of Rs 500 crore and above.

    SEBI had determined companies that qualify for the HVDLE role as of March 31, 2021. Currently, a total of 138 companies fall under the HVDLE rubric.

