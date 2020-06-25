SEBI board meet outcome: Here are the key highlights

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on June 25 announced revisions to various regulations related to pricing norms for preferential share issue, insider trading, among others following its board meeting.

Here are some of the key outcomes of the board meeting:

> The board will provide an additional option to the existing pricing methodology for preferential issuance.- In case of frequently traded shares, SEBI said the price of a preferential issue should not be less than the average of weekly high and low of the volume-weighted average price during twelve or two weeks preceding the relevant date.

- The specified securities allotted on a preferential basis using the above pricing formula shall be locked-in for a period of three years, it added.

> The SEBI board also approved Amendments to SEBI (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers) Regulations, 2011.- Acquisition through stock exchange settlement process through bulk and/or block deals shall be permitted during the open offer.- For indirect acquisitions where the public announcement of an open offer has been made, 100 percent of the consideration payable under the open offer must be deposited in an escrow account.

- In case of delays in making open offer due to acts of omission or commission of the acquirer, a 10 interest to be paid to all shareholders who have tendered the shares in the open offer.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others. Download a copy