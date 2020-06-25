SEBI Board meet outcome: Regulator gives relief in pricing of preferential issue

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has consistently been easing rules, so that it can help companies raise funds without much stringent restrictions during COVID-19 that brought the businesses at a standstill since the last week of March.

The capital market regulator on June 25 has further decided to provide an additional option to the existing pricing methodology for preferential issuance. So that companies can use either of the option while raising funds through preferential issue.

In case of frequently traded shares, the Sebi said the price of preferential issue should be higher than either of average of weekly high and low of the volume weighted average price during twelve or two weeks preceding the relevant date.

In case shares get alloted on preferential basis using the above pricing formula, then same shares should be locked-in for a period of three years, the regulator added.

In nut shell, the Sebi has not altered the existing pricing formula for preferential issue, in fact it has given one more option so that companies can use either of the option while raising funds during this pandemic crisis.

"The existing pricing guideline for preferential issue, for frequently traded shares, as prescribed under Regulation 164(1) shall also continue to remain in force. The issuer may choose any one of the formula," the regulator said.

This new pricing option should be available only for those preferential issues which will be issued during July-December, 2020.

"The said option in pricing shall be available for the preferential issues made between July 1, 2020 or date of notification of amendment to the Regulations, whichever is later and December 31, 2020," the Sebi said.

Due to serious challenges faced by the corporate sector in the wake of developments related to COVID-19, Sebi has been receiving numerous representations from various stakeholders for temporarily liberalizing regulations relating to raising of capital from securities market.

