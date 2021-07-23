Reliance Industries Q1 results: Net profit jumps 67% YoY to Rs 13,806 crore, revenue comes in at Rs 1.44 lakh crore

Cash profit before exceptional item for the quarter was Rs 21,828 crore ($ 2.9 billion), up by 56.7 percent.

India's largest company by market capitalisation, Reliance Industries (RIL) on July 23 reported June-quarter profit at Rs 13,806 crore, up 66.7 percent year-on-year (YoY), with normalised tax provision.

The revenue of the oil-to-telecom conglomerate stood at Rs 1.44 lakh crore.

An analysts' poll done by CNBC-TV18 had estimated profit at Rs 10,845 crore and revenue at Rs 1.54 lakh crore for Q1FY22.

The company posted record consolidated EBITDA for Q1 at 27,550 crore, up 27.6 percent YoY and 3.6 percent QoQ on strong oil-to-chemical (O2C) and digital services performance. Consolidated EBITDA margin up 190 bps QoQ to 17.3 percent.

The EBITDA of digital services stood at a record 9,268 crore.

Cash profit before exceptional item for the quarter was Rs 21,828 crore ($ 2.9 billion), up by 56.7 percent.

EPS before exceptional item for the quarter was Rs 19.0 per share, which increased by 46.7 percent.

"I am happy that our company has delivered robust growth despite facing a highly challenging operating environment caused by the second wave of the COVID pandemic. The results of the first quarter of FY22 clearly demonstrate the resilience of Reliance’s diversified portfolio of businesses that cater to large parts of the consumption basket," said Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director, Reliance Industries.

Oil-to-chemicals (consolidated)

Segment revenue for the quarter stood at Rs 1,03,212 crore, up 75.2 percent YoY.

EBITDA for the quarter was Rs 12,231 crore, up 49.8 percent YoY.

Jio Platforms (consolidated)

Revenue from operations for the quarter came at Rs 18,952 crore, up by 9.8 percent YoY.

EBITDA increased 21.3 percent YoY to Rs 8,892 crore ($ 1.2 billion).

Net profit for the segment stood at Rs 3,651 crore ($ 491 million), registering a growth of 44.9 percent YoY.

The total customer base as on June 30, 2021, stood at 44.06 crore, with a net addition of 4.23 crore customers.

ARPU during the quarter stood at Rs 138.4 per subscriber per month while total data traffic was 20.3 billion GB during the quarter, up 38.5 percent YoY.

Reliance Retail (consolidated)

Revenue from operations stood at Rs 33,566 crore, up 19 percent YoY.

Net Profit jumped 123.2 percent YoY to Rs 962 crore ($ 129 million). EBITDA for the quarter was Rs 1,941 crore ($ 261 million), higher by 79.9 percent.

Total 12,803 physical stores were operational during the quarter and 123 stores were opened during the quarter.

"COVID-related restrictions on store operations during the quarter impacted our retail business operations and profitability. This is a temporary phenomenon. We remained focused on ensuring supplies of necessities, including food, grocery, health & hygiene products through a combination of online-offline channels," said the Chairman of the company.

"We stepped up our efforts in creating partnerships with small merchants and digital engagement with consumers. This is creating a newer and inclusive model of growth. I am confident that the retail business is poised to create exponential value and growth."

In its 44th annual general meeting (AGM) on June 24 this year, the company's chairman Mukesh Ambani made a number of announcements across its telecom, retail and O2C business segments.

He had announced the launch of a new energy business in 2021 with the aim of bridging the green energy divide in India and the rest of the world.

