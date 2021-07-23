Reliance Jio Q1 results: Net profit at Rs 3,501 crore, EBITDA Rs 9,268 crore

File image

Reliance Jio, the telecom arm of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), has posted a net profit of Rs 3,501 crore in the first quarter of financial year 2021-22, CNBC TV-18 reported.

The profit turned declared in the Q1 results is higher than the CNBC Tv-18 Poll's estimate of Rs 3,250 crore.

"Jio has posted yet another record quarterly performance with industry leading operating metrics," said a statement issued by RIL.

The company had, in the fourth quarter of last fiscal, recorded a 47.5 percent year-on-year profit, posting a net profit of Rs 3,508 crore.

Meanwhile, RIL has posted a net profit of Rs 13,806 crore in Q1 of FY22.

The conglomerate, in its media release, noted that the earnings through its 'Digital Services' were "largely unaffected by second wave and continues to set new records".

The subscriber base has peaked to 440.6 million, with a "net addition of 14.3 million subscribers", RIL said.

The quarterly traffic is at over 20 exabytes or 20 billion GB – a growth of 38.5 percent year-on-year.

Total voice traffic during the quarter was of 1.06 trillion minutes, marking a 19.5 percent YoY growth.

A record EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) was recorded at Rs 9,268 crore, up 19 percent as compared to the same period last year

The company is "poised to continue its leadership position with new offerings including Jio Next phone and strong growth in JioFiber, which currently has over 3 million connected homes", the statement added.

Disclaimer: MoneyControl is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.