Reliance Retail Q1 Results 2021 | Reliance Retail reports net profit of Rs 962 crore for the first quarter

Reliance Retail, the retail arm of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), on July 23 reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 962 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Reliance Retail reported a revenue of Rs 38,563 crore against Rs 31,633 crore during the previous year.

During the same quarter in the previous financial year, the company had posted a pre-tax profit of Rs 1,083 crore.

Reliance Retail reported an EBITDA of Rs 1,941 crore up 79.9 percent from last year. This was possible due to stepped-up revenues in the fashion and lifestyle and consumer electronics segment, judicious cost management and buoyed by investment income of Rs 551 crore.

