Reliance Retail Q1 Results 2021 | Reliance Retail reports net profit of Rs 962 crore for the first quarter

Reliance Retail Results 2021 | The company reported a revenue of Rs 38,563 crore against Rs 31,633 crore during the previous year.

Moneycontrol News
July 23, 2021 / 08:17 PM IST
Image: Shutterstock


Reliance Retail, the retail arm of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), on July 23 reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 962 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, 2021.

During the same quarter in the previous financial year, the company had posted a pre-tax profit of Rs 1,083 crore.
Reliance Retail reported a revenue of Rs 38,563 crore against Rs 31,633 crore during the previous year.


Reliance Retail reported an EBITDA of Rs 1,941 crore up 79.9 percent from last year. This was possible due to stepped-up revenues in the fashion and lifestyle and consumer electronics segment, judicious cost management and buoyed by investment income of Rs 551 crore.

Disclaimer Moneycontrol is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.
Tags: #Reliance Retail
first published: Jul 23, 2021 07:58 pm

