App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jun 03, 2019 08:34 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Podcast | Stock picks of the day: Here's why you should buy Godrej Consumer and Raymond

As far as levels are concerned, 11,600-11,500 has become a near-term base. For the forthcoming week, 11,840 can be seen as a sacrosanct level.

Sameet Chavan
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

The eventful election result week was followed by a head start on May 27 as Nifty once again started its march towards 12,000. During the week, it managed to reclaim the milestone but, somehow, was unable to sustain above it.

In fact, on May 31, everything looked hunky dory, and Nifty was all set to hit fresh record highs. But, suddenly from nowhere, Nifty heavyweights nosedived. In a blink of an eye, the index was nearly 200 points down.

Close

Fortunately, this selling was absorbed by buyers waiting at lower levels. Hence, a recovery thereafter pushed the index above 11,900 to register a highest-ever weekly close.

Sameet Chavan
Sameet Chavan
Chief Analyst- Technicals & Derivatives|Angel Broking

During the week, we clearly witnessed consolidation. This is quite evident as the overall uncertainty is behind us post the favourable election verdict for the Bharatiya Janata Party.

In fact, it is a typical characteristic of a market, which never gives easy money when the trade becomes obvious. It is known for giving sharper moves when they are least expected.

Now, as far as levels are concerned, 11,600-11,500 has become a near-term base. For the forthcoming week, 11,840 can be seen as a sacrosanct level.

Till the time, we are above these levels. The bias remains positive, and we expect a gradual march towards 12,050-12,200.

Having said that, one needs to be very fussy now while selecting a stock as we saw on May 31 that we cannot just become complacent.

During the week, the IT index had an encouraging move after recent underperformance. In fact, it was the only heavyweight pocket that could post steady gains throughout the week.

Apart from this, there is nothing much to comment on the sectoral front. Hence, we need to closely observe how individual pockets perform in the first couple of days of this week, which would give some idea about potential movers.

Here are two stocks that could give 8-10 percent return in the next 14-21 sessions:

Godrej Consumer: Buy| LTP: Rs 688.05| Target: Rs 760| Stop loss: Rs 648| Upside: 10 percent

After undergoing a difficult time for nearly 6-8 months, we saw the first sign of revival on May 31. On the daily chart, stock prices have broken above the last one month’s higher range, which was acting as a stiff resistance and now indicates a change in polarity.

The said breakout is supported with a good increase in volume and strong bullish candle. In addition, prices have closed above 89 EMA, which indicates that the short to medium term trend has turned positive.

Hence, we sense a strong upside in the near term. Thus, we recommend buying at current levels for a target of Rs 760, and the stop loss should be fixed at Rs 648.

Raymond: Buy| LTP: Rs 828| Target: Rs 897| Stop loss: Rs 804| Upside: 8 percent

Recently, we witnessed a sheer outperformance from this traders’ favourite high beta midcap name. The stock remained sideways with no real participation in the broader market destruction.

On May 31, when the midcap universe started showing signs of revival, this stock showed its supremacy by clocking colossal move to surpass its recent congestion zone convincingly.

Looking at the volume activity and other trends following indicators which are pointing upwards, we expect the stock to give a decent move in days to come. In the week gone by, the stock has come off a bit which provides a better opportunity to go long.

Thus, we recommend buying at current levels for a target of Rs 897 with a stop loss at Rs 804.

The author is Chief Analyst- Technical & Derivatives, Angel Broking.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Jun 3, 2019 08:34 am

tags #Nifty #Sensex #Stocks Views #Technicals

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.