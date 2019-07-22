App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jul 22, 2019 08:39 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

NSE to remove 9 more stocks from F&O segment

Arvind, Engineers India, Hindustan Zinc etc are among those nine stocks which will be excluded from derivative segment.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

The National Stock Exchange, on July 22, has decided to remove nine more stocks from the futures and options segment with effect from September 27.

Arvind, Engineers India, Hindustan Zinc, MCX, Raymond, IDBI Bank etc are among the nine stocks that will be excluded from derivative segment.

"The existing unexpired contracts of expiry months July 2019, August 2019 and September 2019 would continue to be available for trading till their respective expiry and new strikes would also be introduced in the existing contract months," the exchange said.

Close

Accordingly, no contracts will be available for trading in these stocks with effect from September 27, 2019, it added.

related news

Image112272019

"This might have a negative impact on stocks until the expiry of September 2019 contracts and a gap down on July 23. But we take it as a positive for long term investors as speculation trading gets removed from stocks which are fundamentally stable," Sameer Kalra, Founder of Target Investing told Moneycontrol.

In April, the exchange had removed 34 stocks from the F&O segment, which had stopped trading from the July series.

A SEBI Circular dated April 11, 2018 stated that after a period of one year from the date of circular, only those stocks which meet the enhanced eligibility criteria will remain in the derivatives segment.
First Published on Jul 22, 2019 08:39 pm

tags #Market news

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.