Mcap of five of top-10 firms declines Rs 30,737.51 crore last week

    PTI
    August 21, 2022 / 06:07 PM IST
    Five of the top-10 valued firms together lost Rs 30,737.51 crore in market valuation last week, with Reliance Industries Limited taking the biggest hit. In the holiday-shortened week, the Sensex advanced 183.37 points or 0.30 per cent.


    While Reliance Industries, Tata Consultancy Services, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India and Bajaj Finance were the laggards from the top-10 pack, HDFC Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever, HDFC and Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) were the gainers.


    The valuation of Reliance Industries declined by Rs 12,883.7 crore to Rs 17,68,144.77 crore. The market capitalisation (mcap) of State Bank of India fell by Rs 9,147.73 crore to Rs 4,64,436.79 crore.


    The valuation of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) dropped by Rs 5,323.92 crore to Rs 12,38,680.37 crore and that of ICICI Bank by Rs 2,922.03 crore to Rs 6,05,807.09 crore.


    The mcap of Bajaj Finance dipped by Rs 460.13 crore to Rs 4,42,035.99 crore.

    On the other hand, the market valuation of Hindustan Unilever rose by Rs 9,128.17 crore to reach Rs 6,18,894.09 crore.


    HDFC Bank added Rs 4,835.37 crore to take its valuation to Rs 8,30,042.72 crore.


    The market valuation of LIC increased by Rs 2,308.62 crore to Rs 4,33,768.34 crore and that of HDFC advanced Rs 1,916.08 crore to Rs 4,47,675.98 crore.


    Infosys added Rs 1,220.24 crore to its valuation which was at Rs 6,72,140.88 crore. In the ranking of top-10 firms, Reliance Industries remained the most valued company, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, HDFC, Bajaj Finance and LIC.


    Moneycontrol is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.

    PTI
    first published: Aug 21, 2022 06:07 pm
