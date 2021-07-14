Market Live Updates: Indices trade weak dragged by auto & banks; IT stocks rise

July 14, 2021 / 08:46 AM IST

Sriram Iyer, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities: LME copper came under pressure on July 13 after Chinese data showed falling copper imports and climbing inventories raised worries about demand. Domestic copper also ended marginally in the red on Tuesday, tracking overseas prices.

Stocks of copper in LME-registered warehouses have risen 40% over the past three weeks to 220,575 tonne. On warrant stocks are at their highest since May last year at 203,575 tonne. LME copper prices have started weaker today in Asian trade as focus shifts to the Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's testimony before Congress this week.

Technically, LME Copper resistances are at $9430 and $9560. Supports are at $9330 and $9270. Domestic copper prices could start weaker this Wednesday morning, tracking overseas prices. Technically, if MCX copper trades above 723 levels we could witness a continuation of bullish momentum up to 728-731 levels. Support is at 723-721 levels.