July 14, 2021 / 09:32 AM IST

Market Live Updates: Indices trade weak dragged by auto & banks; IT stocks rise

Stock Market Live Updates: Metal and IT indices added half a percent each while FMCG and auto are under pressure.

  • IndexPricesChangeChange%
    Sensex52,652.99-116.74 -0.22%
    Nifty 5015,777.90-34.45 -0.22%
    Nifty Bank35,464.05-209.35 -0.59%
    Nifty 50 15,777.90 -34.45 (-0.22%)
    Wed, Jul 14, 2021
    Biggest GainerPricesChangeChange%
    Tech Mahindra1,065.0014.85 +1.41%
    Biggest LoserPricesChangeChange%
    UPL822.60-9.35 -1.12%
    Best SectorPricesChangeChange%
    Nifty IT28673.80234.00 +0.82%
    Worst SectorPricesChangeChange%
    Nifty Bank35467.30-206.10 -0.58%


  • July 14, 2021 / 09:27 AM IST

  • July 14, 2021 / 09:28 AM IST

    Market at open: Sensex is down 10.76 points or 0.02% at 52758.97, and the Nifty shed 2.50 points or 0.02% at 15809.90.

  • July 14, 2021 / 08:46 AM IST

    Sriram Iyer, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities: LME copper came under pressure on July 13 after Chinese data showed falling copper imports and climbing inventories raised worries about demand. Domestic copper also ended marginally in the red on Tuesday, tracking overseas prices.  

    Stocks of copper in LME-registered warehouses have risen 40% over the past three weeks to 220,575 tonne. On warrant stocks are at their highest since May last year at 203,575 tonne.  LME copper prices have started weaker today in Asian trade as focus shifts to the Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's testimony before Congress this week. 

    Technically, LME Copper resistances are at $9430 and $9560. Supports are at $9330 and $9270. Domestic copper prices could start weaker this Wednesday morning, tracking overseas prices. Technically, if MCX copper trades above 723 levels we could witness a continuation of bullish momentum up to 728-731 levels. Support is at 723-721 levels.

  • July 14, 2021 / 08:34 AM IST

    'Zomato a strong player, but investors must note these 7 unanswered questions before investing'

    Vishal Chandiramani, Managing Partner- Products & COO at TrustPlutus Wealth (India) feels the novelty factor may lead to a pop in the price of the Zomato IPO post listing. However, thereafter, the stock may trade in a range waiting for triggers such as the path to profitability, he told Moneycontrol's Sunil Shankar Matkar, in an interview.

    Companies like Zomato are perpetually in growth mode and growth in gross order value and/or price to sales are better valuation metrics for such firms, he said, adding investors eventually will need to see a path to profitability for such firms and can then decide on whether such companies can form a part of long term portfolios. Read more

  • July 14, 2021 / 08:30 AM IST

    ICICI Direct on Indian market: Nifty opened higher on July 13 and gained further strength as the day progressed. Looking at options data, 15700 Put option witnessed meaningful OI addition, which should act as immediate support. On the other hand, 16000 Call option holds significant OI, which should act as resistance. Nifty futures ended at a premium of 22 points while IV was down by 2.93%. The major Put base is at 15700 strike with 52 lakh shares while the major Call base is at the 16000 strike with 54 lakh shares.
     
    Bank Nifty continued to outperform the Nifty as it closed with a gain of more than 1.27 percent. Private banks drove the Bank Nifty as they ended with healthy gains. Looking at options data, healthy OI addition was seen in Put options across major strikes, especially 35500 Put option, which should act as support.

  • July 14, 2021 / 08:26 AM IST

    India needs foreign exchange reserves buffer to tackle exchange rate volatility: Raghuram Rajan

    India needs foreign exchange buffer reserves to insulate itself from exchange rate volatility as we have "no friends" for swap lines and Japan was the only country that helped during the taper tantrum in 2013, former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan on Tuesday.

    "We need this  (foreign exchange) reserve buffer to insulate ourselves because we have no friends. Even the  European Union (EU) went to get swap lines from the Federal Reserve.

  • July 14, 2021 / 08:12 AM IST

    S&P affirms India's rating at lowest investment grade for 14th year in a row

    S&P Global Ratings on Tuesday affirmed India's sovereign rating at the lowest investment grade of 'BBB-' for the 14th year in a row with a stable outlook, and said that the country's strong external settings will act as a buffer against financial strains despite elevated government funding needs over the next 24 months.

    "India's democratic institutions promote policy stability and compromise, and also underpin the ratings. These strengths are balanced against vulnerabilities stemming from the country's low per capita income and weak fiscal settings, including consistently elevated general government deficits and indebtedness," it said in a statement.

  • July 14, 2021 / 08:08 AM IST

    Investor meeting schedule

  • July 14, 2021 / 08:07 AM IST

    Oil prices: Oil prices gained almost 2% on Tuesday after the International Energy Agency said the market should expect tighter supply for now due to disagreements among major producers over how much additional crude to ship worldwide.

    Brent crude rose $1.33, or 1.8%, to settle at $76.49 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude rose $1.15, or 1.6%, to settle at $75.25 a barrel.

  • July 14, 2021 / 08:07 AM IST

    Asian markets: Shares in Asia-Pacific mostly slipped in Wednesday morning trade following a hotter-than-expected U.S. inflation report for June overnight.

    In Japan, the Nikkei 225 slipped 0.14% while the Topix index sat above the flatline. The Kospi in South Korea dipped 0.26%.

