Taking Stock | Sensex, Nifty end higher; Zomato IPO witnesses strong bidding

Supported by gains in IT majors such as Infosys, TCS, HCL Tech and Tech Mahindra, domestic equity benchmarks - Sensex and Nifty ended in the green on July 14.

IT stocks stole the limelight amid rupee's weakness against the dollar, while the expectation of strong quarterly earnings from the IT players boosted sentiment.

The BSE Sensex closed the day at 52,904.05, up 134 points or 0.25 percent while Nifty settled 42 points, or 0.26 percent, up at 15,853.95.

Tech Mahindra, HCL Tech, Infosys, Larsen & Toubro and Tata Steel closed the day as the top Sensex gainers, while Maruti Suzuki, Hindustan Unilever, Nestle and Dr Reddy's Labs ended as top laggards.

BSE Midcap and smallcap indices ended 0.21 percent and 0.24 percent higher, respectively.

"Despite negative global signals, domestic indices trimmed their early losses and soared high supported by robust Q1FY22 result expectations on the IT sector and favourable economic outcomes," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services.

In the primary market, Zomato IPO witnessed strong bidding with retail investors subscribed to the issue 2.5 times so far.

Track the live updated of Zomato IPO subscription here

WPI inflation eased to 12.07 percent for June against 12.94 percent in May owing to softening crude oil and food prices.

Key economic data reported across major western markets showed spiked inflation, forcing global markets to stay sidelined. US inflation level for June witnessed its highest jump since August 2008 to 5.4 percent while British inflation rose to 2.5 percent, both above the central bank inflation target, Nair pointed out.

As per Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking, the markets would first react to Infosys numbers in early trade on July 15. Apart from that, the weekly derivatives expiry tomorrow would add to the volatility.

Sectors and stocks

BSE IT and teck indices rose up to 2 percent. Realty, oil & gas and energy fell up to a percent.

Nearly 500 stocks, including ACC, Bombay Dyeing, Gujarat Fluorochemicals, Kitex Garments, IRCTC, Jindal Saw, Just Dial, Tata Communications and RITES, hit their 52-week highs on BSE.

More than 530 stocks, including Kitex Garments, Best Agrolife, Emami Realty, Weizmann, Aditya Vision and 5paisa Capital hit their upper circuits. on BSE.

Technical view

Nifty formed a bullish candle on the daily scale with a long lower shadow.

As per Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in, if the index manages to sustain above 15,764 then bulls can make an attempt to emerge out of the consolidation range present between 15,900 – 15,600 levels.

"If bulls manage a strong close above 15,900 in the next session then a sustainable rally can be witnessed with initial targets of 16,200," Mohammad said.

"Contrary to this, their failure to sustain above 15,764 shall weaken the bullish sentiment which may once again drag it down towards the lower end of the sideways range present around 15,600," he added.

The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.