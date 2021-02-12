MARKET NEWS

IRFC lists $750 million medium-term note on India INX

PTI
February 12, 2021 / 04:59 PM IST
 
 
Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) has listed $750 million medium-term note on BSE-owned India International Exchange's debt listing platform, the bourse said on Friday. The issue is part of IRFC's $4-billion global medium-term note programme, the exchange said in a statement.

The issue, at a coupon of 2.8 percent per annum, was over-subscribed by more than 4 times. "IRFC raised $750 million in 10-year money under its $4-billion global medium-term note programme established on the Global Securities Market (GSM) of India International Exchange (India INX) at GIFT IFSC," the exchange said.

The company has already listed $1.5 billion bonds under its $4 billion global medium-term note programme and $500 million green bond issuance on India INX. In market parlance, the medium-term note refers to a debt note that usually matures in 5-10 years.

"IRFC is happy to be listing again on India International Exchange at IFSC, GIFT City. This gives us immense opportunities to reach out to international investors and raise funds using a wide variety of products and currencies," Amitabh Banerjee, chairman and MD of IRFC, said. He, further, said IRFC will continue to focus on the railway sector and play a critical role in the development, modernisation and growth of the Indian railways.

Since the launch of the global securities market platform in January 2018, medium-term notes worth over $50.5 billion and bonds to the tune of over $26.3 billion have been listed on the platform, India INX MD and CEO V Balasubramaniam said. India INX is India's first international exchange set up at the Gujarat International Finance Tech-City.
first published: Feb 12, 2021 05:00 pm

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.