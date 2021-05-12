MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Limited Period Offer:Be a PRO for 1 month @Rs49/-Multiple payment options available. Know More
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Hot Stocks: BPCL, Mangalore Chemicals and NHPC top buys for short term; here’s why

We expect the Nifty50 to take support around these levels and continue to consolidate within a range of 14,750-14,950 for the next 2-3 trading sessions before resuming the uptrend and break above the 15000 mark once again, says Gupta.

Himanshu Gupta
May 12, 2021 / 07:29 AM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

The Nifty50, after showing strength over the past few sessions, reacted to weak global cues on May 11 and closed with losses of nearly 100 points.

Although the selling was visible at higher levels above 14,900 where all the call writers were active, just ahead of the weekly expiry on Thursday, bulls helped the market limit the downfall.

Looking at the technical and derivatives setup, we remain cautiously positive on markets for May 12. The current consolidation appears to be a 4th wave consolidation on a shorter time frame where 14,775 and 14,715 are the immediate support levels for Nifty.

The said levels are the 38.2% and 50% Fibonacci retracement levels, respectively, from the lows of 14,463 made on the 4th of May and the high of 14,966 tested on the 10th of May.

Close

Related stories

We expect the Nifty50 to take support around these levels and continue to consolidate within a range of 14,750-14,950 for the next 2-3 trading sessions before resuming the uptrend and break above the 15,000 mark once again.

The Nifty Bank has been lagging behind but 32,500 remains a strong support zone and we expect the index to move towards the 33,200-33,500 zone in the coming days.

Long additions are being witnessed in capital goods, oil & gas sectors.

Mid and small caps continue to outperform and witness strong buying.

Here is a list of top trading ideas for the short term:

BPCL: Buy| Target: Rs 500| Stop Loss: Rs 440

The stock is on the verge of a breakout from a rounding bottom pattern after forming a strong base around Rs 400-420.

The stock has also cleared a psychological barrier of Rs 450 where the call writers are seen covering their positions.

A buy crossover on the short-term moving averages and the ADX at 23 support the bullishness in the stock.

Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd: Buy| Target: Rs 125| Stop Loss: Rs 80

This mid-cap counter is looking strong on the charts as the recent move above Rs 85-90 zone was faced with major resistance. Also, on the short-term charts, the counter bounced from a double-bottom formed around Rs 70 zone on huge delivery volumes.

The MACD on the weekly charts is giving strong positive divergence along with a buy crossover, adding further evidence to the bullish setup.

We expect the stock to start fresh up move in the short to medium term with a potential to even deliver more than 50% returns in the coming months.

NHPC: Buy| Target: Rs 32-35| Stop Loss: Rs 24

The stock has given a breakout from the cup and handle pattern on the weekly charts within a bigger rounding bottom formation which is a very bullish technical setup.

The RSI on the daily time frame has given a breakout from the downward sloping trend line and the volume activity has also been picking up very strongly over the past few sessions which confirms our bullish bias.

(The author is VP Research Globe Capital Markets)

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by the investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
Himanshu Gupta is the Vice President - Research at Globe Capital Markets Ltd.
TAGS: #Himanshu Gupta #Hot Stocks #Market Edge #MARKET OUTLOOK #Nifty #Podcast #Sensex #stock recommendations #Technical Recommendations
first published: May 12, 2021 07:29 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | Should you invest in healthcare funds launched by mutual funds?

Simply Save | Should you invest in healthcare funds launched by mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.