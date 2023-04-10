English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Register Now : Join us for AWS presents TRANSFORMING A BILLION LIVES webinar on Wednesday, 19th April 2023 | 3.00pm onwards
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

    Hot Stocks | Bet on Indraprastha Gas, Can Fin Homes for the short term

    Can Fin Homes has recently seen some buying traction and emerged above the sloping trendline on the daily time frame, adding to the bullish quotient

    Osho Krishan
    April 10, 2023 / 07:04 AM IST
    Stocks

    Stocks

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    In a robust trading week, the Nifty soared nearly 1.40 percent from its previous week's closure and reclaimed the 17,600 level. The truncated-yet-eventful week marked in favour of the bulls. The Reserve Bank of India’s decision to not change the interest rates on April 6 provided buoyancy to the equity space, and that was reflected in the price action of the key indices.

    From the technical aspect, it was a strong comeback for the Nifty as it surpassed the 200 simple moving average (SMA- 17,515) on a closing basis. But at the same time, one should not become complacent and rule out the possibility of a breather after a steep rally.

    As far as levels are concerned, 17,500-17,400 is likely to cushion any short-term blip, while the sacrosanct support lies around the bullish gap of 17,200 in the comparable period.

    On the flip side, 17,600-17,700 is likely to be seen as an immediate hurdle and if the index manages to go past it, it will trigger the next leg of rally towards 17,800 for the upcoming week.

    We remain sanguine with the current momentum and will advocate traders to utilise the dips to add long positions in the index.

    Related stories

    Here are two buy calls for the short term:

    Indraprastha Gas: Buy | LTP: Rs 462.45 | Stop-Loss: Rs 444 | Target: Rs 492 | Return: 6 percent

    IGL has seen a decisive spurt in the last two trading sessions, backed by robust volumes on the daily chart, signifying positive development in the counter.

    Technically, the stock has witnessed a range breakout on the daily and weekly time frames, adding to the bullish quotient. The stock looks well versed to continue its upwards journey in the comparable period. Hence, we recommend buying IGL with a stop-loss of Rs 444 and a target of Rs 492.

    Image1842023

    Can Fin Homes: Buy | LTP: Rs 567.15 | Stop-Loss: Rs 538 | Target: Rs 594 | Return: 5 percent

    Can Fin Homes saw a strong move in the previous week and surged above the cluster of its exponential moving averages on the daily chart. The stock recently saw some buying and emerged above the sloping trendline on the daily time frame, adding to the bullish quotient.

    The primary indicators align with the trend, suggesting a continuation of the movement in a comparable period. Hence, we recommend buying the stock with a stop-loss of Rs 538 and a target of Rs 594.

    Image2842023

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Osho Krishan
    Osho Krishan is the Senior Analyst - Technical & Derivative Research at Angel One.
    Tags: #Can Fin Homes #Hot Stocks #Indraprastha Gas #Nifty #Osho Krishan #Sensex #Stocks Views #Technicals
    first published: Apr 10, 2023 07:04 am