HDFC MF picks up 0.7% stake in IRB Infrastructure, promoter offloads more shares in Patel Integrated

HDFC Mutual Fund on May 31 picked up 0.7 percent equity stake in IRB Infrastructure Developers, the Mumbai-based road developer.

The leading mutual fund investment company bought 24.81 lakh equity shares in IRB Infrastructure at Rs 111 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.

However, Zenith Multi Trading DMCC was the seller in this bulk deal, offloading 25 lakh equity shares at same price.

Among other deals, promoter Asgar Patel sold another 3,67,300 equity shares in Patel Integrated Logistics at Rs 23.62 per share on Monday. He had sold 1,57,365 equity shares on Friday. At the end of March quarter, his shareholding in the company was 11.92 percent.

Investor Suresh Poonati continued offloading shares in McDowell Holdings, selling 1 lakh shares at Rs 48.37 per share. On Friday, he had already sold 96,798 equity shares in McDowell. As of March quarter, his shareholding in the company was at 2.89 percent (4,04,419 equity shares).

Manoj Gupta acquired 1,00,800 equity shares in Salasar Techno Engineering, a leading multi-conglomerate in the engineering and infrastructure industry, at Rs 660 per share, and Multiplier S and S Advisors bought 73,23,447 equity shares in food processing company Sanwaria Consumer at Rs 0.73 per share.

Sony Sebastian acquired 10,83,234 equity shares in Vikas WSP, a leading manufacturer of guar gum powder, at Rs 5.42 per share.