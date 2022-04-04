HDFC-HDFC Bank Merger LIVE: Mega-merger to unlock value for HDFC Bank in house-loan portfolio, say experts

HDFC-HDFC Bank Merger: Mega-merger to enable value unlocking for HDFC Bank in house loan portfolio: Experts
“The mega-merger between HDFC Ltd into the HDFC bank will enable value unlocking for HDFC bank to build a solid housing loan portfolio and play the housing cycle by enhancing the existing customer base. The merged entity could become the highest weightage single company in the Nifty 50 basket. Further, this merger enables confidence in the Indian economy and looks for a brighter long-term picture beyond the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict and the rising inflationary concerns,'' said Naveen Kulkarni, Chief Investment Officer, Axis Securities.