HDFC-HDFC Bank Merger LIVE: Mega-merger to unlock value for HDFC Bank in house-loan portfolio, say experts

April 04, 2022 / 01:43 PM IST

HDFC-HDFC Bank Merger: Mortgage lender Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) on April 4 said its board has approved merger of its wholly owned subsidiaries HDFC Investments Limited and HDFC Holdings Limited with HDFC Bank Limited.

HDFC will acquire 41 percent stake

in HDFC Bank through the merger, according to an HDFC Bank filing with the stock exchanges. The merger of HDFC into HDFC Bank is likely to create the third-largest entity in India in terms of market capitalisation.HDFC said that its shareholders will get 42 shares of HDFC Bank for every 25 shares of the non-banking lender held by them.