    April 04, 2022 / 01:43 PM IST

    HDFC-HDFC Bank Merger LIVE: Mega-merger to unlock value for HDFC Bank in house-loan portfolio, say experts

    HDFC-HDFC Bank Merger: The merger of HDFC into HDFC Bank is likely to create the third-largest entity in India in terms of market capitalisation.

    HDFC-HDFC Bank Merger: Mortgage lender Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) on April 4 said its board has approved merger of its wholly owned subsidiaries HDFC Investments Limited and HDFC Holdings Limited with HDFC Bank Limited.

    HDFC will acquire 41 percent stake

    in HDFC Bank through the merger, according to an HDFC Bank filing with the stock exchanges. The merger of HDFC into HDFC Bank is likely to create the third-largest entity in India in terms of market capitalisation.

    HDFC said that its shareholders will get 42 shares of HDFC Bank for every 25 shares of the non-banking lender held by them.
    • April 04, 2022 / 01:41 PM IST

      HDFC-HDFC Bank Merger: Mega-merger to enable value unlocking for HDFC Bank in house loan portfolio: Experts

      “The mega-merger between HDFC Ltd into the HDFC bank will enable value unlocking for HDFC bank to build a solid housing loan portfolio and play the housing cycle by enhancing the existing customer base. The merged entity could become the highest weightage single company in the Nifty 50 basket. Further, this merger enables confidence in the Indian economy and looks for a brighter long-term picture beyond the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict and the rising inflationary concerns,'' said Naveen Kulkarni, Chief Investment Officer, Axis Securities.

    • April 04, 2022 / 01:26 PM IST

      HDFC-HDFC Bank Merger LIVE| HDFC twins merger may not free up enough FPI headroom for stock's inclusion in MSCI indices

      The party on Dalal Street triggered by the announcement of the merger of HDFC with HDFC Bank could be short-lived given the potential of no entry for HDFC Bank in the MSCI index after the transaction. In an exchange filing on April 4, HDFC announced that it will be merging into HDFC Bank to create one of the largest financial institutions in the country with a likely combined market capitalisation of more than Rs 12.5 lakh crore as of Friday’s closing. The announcement saw shares of both HDFC and HDFC Bank soar over 15 percent at one point before losing a third of those gains at the time of writing. The profit booking seen in HDFC Bank’s stock was likely triggered by a realisation that even after the merger the lender’s stock may not become part of the MSCI indices, which are tracked widely by foreign exchange-traded funds. Read More

    • April 04, 2022 / 01:20 PM IST

      HDFC-HDFC Bank Merger LIVE| Why did HDFC decide to merge with HDFC Bank now?

      HDFC-HDFC Bank merger has been in the news for a while. In fact, back in 2015, HDFC Chairman Deepak Parekh had said his firm could consider a merger with HDFC Bank provided circumstances are in favour. But, the wait for the merger got longer with the parent putting the idea on the backburner saying the regulatory environment is not conducive. Parekh had said that the merger makes sense provided there is no loss of value for shareholders and considering the business synergy between two institutions. But, there is a question on the timing of the merger; why did they choose to do it now? One key reason could be the emerging regulatory approach of the banking regulator to NBFCs. The benefit of continuing as an NBFC is nearly absent now compared with the older times. Read More

    • April 04, 2022 / 12:59 PM IST

      HDFC-HDFC Bank Merger LIVE| HDFC twins joining up is a merger of equals but beware the regulatory costs

      India’s largest housing finance company HDFC will merge into subsidiary HDFC Bank which is the country’s most valuable private sector bank through an amalgamation scheme, the stock exchanges were informed today. On the face of it, the merger is indeed of equals and is a win-win in terms of balance sheet heft, cost synergies and market share. It will also open up space for foreign institutional investors to buy HDFC Bank shares. That said, there are key regulatory costs here that both the companies will need to carefully assess. The most critical of these are cash reserve ratio, statutory liquidity ratio and priority sector lending norms. Read More
       

    • April 04, 2022 / 12:37 PM IST

      HDFC-HDFC Bank Merger LIVE| Merger process to take about 12-18 months because of numerous approvals: Deepak Parekh

      This process will take 12-18 months because of numerous approval, said Deepakh Parekh in the press conference. The RBI doesn’t allow over 75 year old officials to be on the Board, I have crossed that age, added Parekh. Keki will have a year or year-and-a-half so he has time and he can be a director on Board, whatever Shashi wants him to do. Keki Mistry does not wish to be a full time executive but can be on the Board, said Parekh.

    • April 04, 2022 / 12:27 PM IST

      HDFC-HDFC Bank Merger LIVE| After 45 years, we have found home in our own company, says Deepak Parekh

      HDFC Chairman Deepak Parekh, while addressing the press conference said that after providing nine million homes, they require a home and that they have found a home in their own family company.

    • April 04, 2022 / 12:21 PM IST

      HDFC-HDFC Bank Merger LIVE| Post closing of deal, HDFC Bank will be 100% owned by public shareholders

      After the closing of the merger, HDFC Bank will be 100 percent owned by public shareholders, said Deepak Parekh, Chairman, HDFC shareholders of HDFC Ltd will own 41 percent stake in HDFC Bank post the merger. Post the effective date of merger, all HDFC branches and offices will continue to offer mortgage.

    • April 04, 2022 / 12:13 PM IST

      HDFC-HDFC Bank Merger LIVE| Post-merger, all subsidiaries of HDFC to be owned by HDFC Bank: Deepak Parekh

      Post-merger, all the subsidiaries of HDFC will be owned by HDFC Bank, subject to regulatory approval, said Deepak Parekh in a press conference today. He added that they have approached Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for a phased-in approach regarding SLR, CRR, PSL. 

    • April 04, 2022 / 12:06 PM IST

      HDFC-HDFC Bank Merger LIVE| Merger will mitigate single product risk, enhance diversity of assets of combined entity: Deepak Parekh

      The HDFC-HDFC Bank merger will mitigate single product risk, enhance diversity of assets of combined entity. The combined entity will be in a position to offer mortgage products seamlessly vs current assignment route, said Deepak Parekh in press conference today.
       

    • April 04, 2022 / 11:59 AM IST

      HDFC-HDFC Bank Merger LIVE| Regulatory changes over past 3 years reduced barriers for merger: Deepak Parekh

      Regulatory changes over the past three years have reduced barriers for merger, said HDFC Chairman Deepak Parekh. The merger makes the mortgage offering of the combined entity even more competitive, he added. The funding challenge will be minimised with the merger of the two entities.
       

    • April 04, 2022 / 11:53 AM IST

      HDFC-HDFC Bank Merger LIVE| See potential for 7% more room for international investors, post merger: Keki Mistry

      See potential for seven percent more room for international investors, post the transaction, said HDFC CEO, Keki Mistry. There can be 7-8 percent increase in foreign holding in combined entity post-merger, he added.

    • April 04, 2022 / 11:48 AM IST

      HDFC-HDFC Bank Merger LIVE| HDFC-HDFC Bank merger is subject to shareholder, regulator approvals: Keki Mistry

      Merger of HDFC and HDFC Bank is subject to shareholder & regulator approvals, said HDFC CEO, Keki Mistry. Shareholders of HDFC will get 42 shares of HDFC Bank for 25 shares of HDFC.

