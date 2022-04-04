English
    'Zero leak of information': HDFC-HDFC Bank merger sparks internet frenzy

    The HDFC HDFC bank merger surprised many as the news was kept under tight wraps and Twitter had a lot to say.

    Moneycontrol News
    April 04, 2022 / 11:43 AM IST
    HDFC an HDFC Bank merger had been in news for a while.

    Mortgage lender HDFC announced today that its board has approved merger of its wholly owned subsidiaries HDFC Investments Limited and HDFC Holdings Limited with HDFC Bank Limited.

    HDFC will acquire 41 percent stake in HDFC Bank through the transformational merger, according to an HDFC Bank filing with the stock exchanges.

    The HDFC-HDFC Bank merger is expected to be completed by the second or third quarter of of FY24. HDFC said the Proposed Transaction shall enable HDFC Bank to build its housing loan portfolio and enhance its existing customer base.

    The merger surprised many as the news was kept under wraps and Twitter had a lot to say.

    “In my 36 years of investing journey, never seen HDFC Ltd rise by 15% and HDFC Bank by 14% in one single session and that too on the same day. phew!” a banker tweeted.

    “This merger has been discussed among investors for many years. The timing of it is a real surprise. There was zero leak shows the corporate governance of the HDFC group,” another user tweeted.





    HDFC and HDFC Bank merger had been in news for a while. Back in 2015, HDFC Chairman Deepak Parekh had said his firm could consider a merger with HDFC Bank provided circumstances are in favour. But it became a long wait with the parent putting the idea in backburner. Parekh had said that the merger makes sense provided there is no loss of value for shareholders.

    With the parent company finally merging with the bank, the resultant entity will emerge as a powerhouse in the Indian banking industry.
    Tags: #HDFC #HDFC Bank #HDFC HDFC Bank merger #HDFC merger
    first published: Apr 4, 2022 11:38 am
