App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Sep 20, 2019 12:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

FM exempts cos that announced a buyback before July 5 from buyback tax

This is a huge positive for companies like Infosys and Wipro that had announced a buyback prior to the Union Budget announcement on July 5

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
BUYBACK
BUYBACK

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on September 20 said listed companies that had announced a buyback prior to July 5 will be exempted from the buyback tax.

This is a huge positive for companies like Infosys and Wipro that had announced a buyback prior to the Union Budget announcement on July 5.

Both companies had announced buyback prior to the Budget. Wipro and Infosys had announced a buyback of Rs 10,500 crore and Rs 8,260 crore, respectively. At 20 percent, the buyback tax for both companies would have meant an outgo of  Rs 2,100 crore and Rs 1,652 crore, respectively.

Close

The government had decided to rollout a buyback tax to discourage the practice of avoiding Dividend Distribution Tax (DDT). The latter is to be paid by companies who distribute their profits to shareholders in the form of dividends.

related news

Also read:
Nirmala Sitharaman press conference LIVE: Govt to forego Rs 1.45 lakh cr/year on reduction in corp tax, other measures

Nirmala Sitharaman brings early Diwali for India Inc: Corporate tax slashed to 25.17% for domestic cos

 

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 20, 2019 12:35 pm

tags #Business #Economy

most popular

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.