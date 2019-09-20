Nirmala Sitharaman press conference LIVE: FM to address media ahead of GST council meet in Goa

Experts on GST Council meet today: Expect revision of slabs, rate cut on auto, hotels, biscuits, cement, and steel

The GST Council meeting scheduled today will be keenly watched by India Inc as its outcome could prove to be a deciding factor in charting the direction of the economy.

Experts believe measures announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman over the last one month are not enough to drive an economy that grew 5 percent in the first quarter of FY20 against 5.8 percent in the previous quarter.

