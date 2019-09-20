Nirmala Sitharaman press conference LIVE: FM to address media ahead of GST council meet in Goa

Live now
Sep 20, 2019 09:57 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
No stressed MSME loan to be declared NPA till March 2020: FM
Experts on GST Council meet today: Expect revision of slabs, rate cut on auto, hotels, biscuits, cement, and steel
The GST Council meeting scheduled today will be keenly watched by India Inc as its outcome could prove to be a deciding factor in charting the direction of the economy.
Experts believe measures announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman over the last one month are not enough to drive an economy that grew 5 percent in the first quarter of FY20 against 5.8 percent in the previous quarter.
On September 19, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who has since her maiden Budget on July 5 announced measures in three tranches for boosting the economy, held a meeting with heads of public sector banks (PSBs) to review liquidity or money flow in the system and transmission of lower benchmark interest rates to borrowers.
No stressed MSME loan to be declared NPA till March 2020: FM
At a press conference on September 19, after meeting PSU bank heads, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said there already exists a circular from the Reserve Bank that provides for stressed loan accounts of MSMEs not being declared non-performing assets (NPAs).
She said banks have been asked to follow that circular and not declare any stressed MSME loan as NPA till March 2020 and look at recasting their debt.
This would help the MSME sector, she said. (PTI)
In the meeting, the GST Council is likely to deliberate on the proposal of linking new GST registration with Aadhar and take the quarterly review of cases at National Anti-profiteering Authority (NAA), sources told PTI.
In the meeting today, the GST Council may consider the introduction of a special composition scheme for taxpayers supplying brick kilns, sand mining activities and stone crushers with an increased rate, sources said.
It is expected to discuss amendments in GST Laws to accommodate the creation of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh as UTs and will also discuss the proposal moved by Kerala on introducing e-way bill system for movement of gold and precious stones, sources told news agency PTI.
The press conference is scheduled to be held ahead of the 37th meeting of the GST Council, headed by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and comprising representatives of all states and Union Territories (UTs) today in Goa. The meeting is to be held in the backdrop of economic growth hitting a six-year low of 5 per ent for the first quarter of the current fiscal.
Good morning! Welcome to Moneycontrol's LIVE coverage of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's press conference.