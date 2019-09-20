Market Live: Nifty reclaims 11K, Sensex jumps 1,300 pts after FM cuts corporate tax

Live now
Sep 20, 2019
Nirmala Sitharaman press conference LIVE: Govt to forego Rs 1.45 lakh cr/year on reduction in corp tax, other measures
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said that the government’s move to cut tax is Bold & Welcome, while decision to cut taxes is highly positive for the Indian economy. There is not oblivious of fiscal impact because of today's steps.
He expect July-September GDP to be better due to government spending and today's tax cut takes India closer to the Asian peers.
Anusha Raheja, BFSI Research Analyst at LKP Securities.
In yesterday's press conference, FM asked banks not to declare stressed loans given to MSME sector as NPA till March 2020 and consider recasting of such debts. This is sizeable negative for all the banks - possibility of wilful defaulters will increase meaningfully and credibility of balance sheets of banks will reduce as it will undermine the actual NPA stress on the books. Also dilution of credit risk norms while giving additional credit via PSBs to retail, agri and MSME sector is one of the major risk.
Market Udpate: Benchmark indices jumped more than 2 percent on September 20 after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman proposed to slash corporate tax for domestic companies and new domestic manufacturing companies.
The Sensex is up 872.52 points or 2.42% at 36965.99, while Nifty is up 243.50 points or 2.27% at 10948.30. About 1150 shares have advanced, 704 shares declined, and 83 shares are unchanged.
Dilip Buildcon - The provisional completion certificate has been issued by the NHAI on September 19, 2019 for Shahkot-Moga section project and has declared the project fit for entry into operation as on August 14, 2019.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that the enhanced surcharge shall not apply to the capital gains by FPIs and buyback tax for listed companies announcing buybacks pre-July 5 is exempted.
Companies enjoying tax holidays can avail concessional rates after exemption period and the government will be giving Minimum alternate tax (MAT) relief for those opting to continue paying surcharge & cess, she said, adding MAT reduced to 15 percent from 18.5 percent for companies continue to avail exemptions & incentives.
To attract investment in manufacturing, local companies incorporated after October 2019 will pay tax at 15 percent, FM said, adding effective tax for new companies shall be 17.01 percent, including cess & surcharge.
Ordinance for cutting tax rate has been passed and corporate tax rate will be 22 percent without exemptions, Finance Minister said, addin geffective corporate tax rate after surcharge will be 25.17 percent.