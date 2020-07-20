Daily Voice: A break above 11,000 could take Nifty towards 11,300, says Sumeet Bagadia

For the week, one should keep watch on 11,000 levels for the Nifty. If the Index breaks this resistance, we will see an upside movement up to 11,300 levels, Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director, Choice Broking, said in an interview with Moneycontrol’s Kshitij Anand.

Edited excerpts:

A) Yes, throughout the week, the index remained rangebound between the range of 10,550 to 10,900 levels. We also saw some spurt in largecap constituents like RIL, HDFC Bank, HDFC, SBI, and a few others as well based on which the Index managed to climb above 10,900 levels.

If we see the chart of these counters, it is likely that these counters will further help the Index to accelerate its move.

A) For the week, one should keep watch on 11,000 levels for the Nifty, if the Index breaks this resistance, we will see an upside movement up to 11,300 levels. Meanwhile for the BankNifty, if the Index breaks the resistance of 22,500 levels than 23,000 would be there and more above 24500 is likely.

A) At the present level, IT sectors look good even though major IT stocks are trading at a high level. In a basic sense, the ongoing situation of the pandemic effect will encourage mostly MNCs and other large corporates to adopt work from home culture.

Even on technical formation, major IT stocks like TCS, Infosys, HCL Technologies, Wipro and Tech Mahindra are looking good.

One should adopt a strategy to invest at CMP and wait for a fall, and if it happens then again buy in 4 tranche with the ratio of 25 percent each of the investment amount.

Q) Twitter Bitcoin hack is something which came out of the blue. A similar scam happens when retail investors, especially the new-age ones, get charmed by the SMS or email promising to give superior returns. Are there any red flags which you want to highlight for traders?

A) It’s always better to take suggestions from investment advisor rather than give importance on SMS or email which are giving promise of good returns.