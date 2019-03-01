D-Street Buzz: ADAG stocks rally led by Reliance Power; PSU banks extend gains, SML Isuzu zooms

The Indian benchmark indices have extended the morning gains with the Nifty50 up 62 points, trading at 10855 while the Sensex added 183 points and was trading at 36,051 mark.

The PSU Bank index extended the earlier gains in this afternoon session, up over 2.5 percent led by Oriental Bank of Commerce which jumped 10 percent followed by Union Bank of India, Bank of Baroda, Bank of India, Canara Bank, Indian Bank, Punjab National Bank, Punjab National Bank, Syndicate Bank and Vijaya Bank.

Nifty midcap gained over 1.5 percent led by Castrol India, Century Textiles, Cholamandalam Investment, Dish TV, JPSL, MRPL, NALCO, Ramco Cements, Reliance Power, Tata Power and United Breweries.

Media stocks were also buzzing with gains from DEN Networks which jumps 5 percent followed by Dish TV, EROS International Media, Hathway Cable, TV18 Broadcast and Zee Entertainment.

From the infra space, the top gainers were CG Power which zoomed 13 percent followed by Reliance Power, IRB Infra, NBCC, NCC, Reliance Communications and Tata Power.

Metal stocks were also shining led by SAIL, NALCO, Vedanta, JSPL, Tata Steel, NMDC and Hindustan Copper.

The top gainers from NSE included HPCL, Zee Entertainment, YES Bank, Adani Ports and IndusInd Bank while the top losers included Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Auto, Axis Bank, Asian Paints and Cipla.

The most active stocks were Bharti Airtel, YES Bank, Reliance Industries, TCS and SBI Life Insurance.

The top gainers from the BSE midcap space were Reliance Power, SAIL, Union Bank, IIFL Holdings, NALCO and Bank of India.

The top gainers from the BSE smallcap space were SML Isuzu which zoomed 20 percent followed by Religare Enterprises, Transformers and Rectifiers, Star Paper and Rane Madras.

19 stocks have hit new 52-week high including UPL, AstraZeneca Pharma, Balrampur Chini, IPCA Laboratories, Power Finance Corporation, Dalmia Bharat Sugar, ICICI Lombard General Insurance and PI Industries.

23 stocks have hit new 52-week low including Arrow Greentech, Gemini Communication, Rallis India, KSS and Visesh Infotecnics among others.

The breadth of the market favoured the advances with 1363 stocks advancing and 341 declining while 365 remained unchanged. On the BSE, 1824 stocks advanced, 652 declined and 125 remained unchanged.

