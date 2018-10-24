Closing Bell: Sensex ends 186 points higher, Nifty above 10,200; Bharti Airtel up 9%

Live now
Oct 24, 2018 03:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
Market at Close
Market Update
Dolly Khanna tweaks stake in 12 cos
Market Update
Rupee update
Bajaj Finance gains 7%
Market opens
Market at pre-open
SGX Nifty Update:
SGX Nifty Update:
Market at Close A positive end for the market, with the Nifty closing above 10,200. The Sensex ended over 180 points higher.
Barring pharma, all the sectors ended in the green, with infrastructure and metals ending the day at high points. The Nifty Midcap index also ended a percent higher.
A fall in crude prices to USD 75 per barrel boosted sentiment on D-Street in the last hour, which led to the market making a complete turnaround.
At the close of market hours, the Sensex was up 186.73 points or 0.55% at 34033.96, while the Nifty shut 78.00 points or 0.77% higher at 10224.80. The market breadth was narrow as 1,345 shares advanced, against a decline of 1,203 shares, while 1,045 shares were unchanged.
Shares of Bharti Airtel ended 9 percent higher ahead of Q2 results as well as Airtel Africa announcing that six leading global investors comprising Warburg Pincus, Temasek,Singtel, SoftBank Group International and others have agreed to invest USD 1.25 billion through a primary equity issuance in the company at a post money equity value of USD 4.4 billion, comapny said in release.
Cholamandalam Investment and Finance gained 6 percent after ICRA assigned A1+ rating to the Rs 7,500 crore (enhanced from Rs 6,000 crore) commercial paper.
Gold update: Gold prices spurted by Rs 150 to trade at this year's high of Rs 32,500 per 10 grams at the bullion market Wednesday on persistent buying by local jewellers amid a firm trend overseas.
Silver, however, shed Rs 20 to Rs 39,730 per kg owing to reduced offtake by industrial units
Source: PTI
Market Update Some buying in the last hour has boosted the market. The Sensex is up over 100 points, while the Nifty is around 10,200.
The Sensex is up 105.26 points or 0.31% at 33952.49, while the Nifty up 58.40 points or 0.58% at 10205.20. The market breadth is negative as 1,199 shares advanced, against a decline of 1,232 shares, while 1,161 shares were unchanged.
Buy or Sell | Option traders should employ ratio spread strategy
Nifty failed to gain momentum throughout the day on October 23 and ended up 98 points lower at 10146.
Rupee Updates: The Indian rupee is trading higher by 40 paise at 73.17 per dollar versus previous close 73.57 on the back falling crude oil prices and on dollar selling by banks and exporters.
Jyothy Labs Q2: The company's September quarter net profit was up 7.2 percent at Rs 45.3 crore against Rs 42.3 crore. Revenue was up 7.1% at Rs 427.7 crore against Rs 399.2 crore, YoY.
Results reaction: Sundaram-Clayton reported Q2 net profit at Rs 12.1 crore versus Rs loss of Rs 40.5 crore. Revenue was up 18.5 percent at Rs 488 crore against Rs 411.8 crore, YoY.
At 14:35 hrs Sundaram-Clayton was quoting at Rs 3,730.00, down Rs 99.85, or 2.61 percent on the BSE.
Crude extends losses: Brent crude prices are trading down by 1.60 percent at USD 75.22 per barrel.
Pharma looks attractive, avoid housing and consumer finance companies: Lalit Nambiar
Growth sectors look like they will have to take the backseat for a while, hence consumer names, housing and to some extent consumer finance names can be avoided, said Lalit Nambiar, Executive Vice President & Fund Manager, UTI AMC
Market Update: Benchmark indices has wiped-out all its morning gains with Nifty slipped below 10,150 level.
The Sensex is down 76.42 points at 33770.81, while Nifty is down 8.80 points at 10138. About 1106 shares have advanced, 1293 shares declined, and 1192 shares are unchanged.
Domino's India operator Jubilant FoodWorks posts 60% rise in Q2 net profit at Rs 77.7 cr
Jubilant FoodWorks , the operator of Domino's Pizza in India, reported a rise of 60 percent, year-on-year, in its profit for the September quarter at Rs 77.7 crore.
Bajaj Auto slips 3 percent: The company's Q2 net profit at Rs 1,152.5 crore, revenue up 21% at Rs 7,987 crore and EBITDA up at 3.4% at Rs 1,343 crore.
At 13:54 hrs Bajaj Auto was quoting at Rs 2,510.50, down Rs 75.90, or 2.93 percent.
Radico Khaitan Q2 result: The company's net profit was up 73 percent at Rs 49.5 crore against Rs 28.6 crore. Revenue rose 15.5 percent at Rs 517.7 crore versus Rs 448.2 crore, YoY.
Result reaction: Gallantt Ispat added 5 percent after company posted strong numbers for the quarter ended September 2018. The company's Q2FY19 net profit jumped 231 percent at Rs 31.2 crore against Rs 9.4 crore in the same quarter last fiscal. Revenue increased 175 percent at Rs 263 crore versus Rs 95.5 crore.
This infra stock is offering deep value at the current market price; should you buy?
The company has cleaned up its balance sheet, has ample liquidity, is sitting on a huge order book and its projects are well funded
JUST IN | Zydus Wellness has announced the acquisition of subsidiary of Kraft Heinz— Heinz India— jointly with Cadila Healthcare. The company further told exchanges that it will include brands such as Complan, GluconD, Nycil and Sampriti Ghee, two large manufacturing facilities in Aligarh and Sitarganj along with teams devoted to operations, research, sales, marketing and support. The deal value is pegged at Rs 4,595 crore.
RESULTS | Karur Vysya Bank reported a net profit growth of 10.7 percent at Rs 83.7 crore against Rs 75.6 crore year on year. Net interest income rose 4.3 percent at Rs 79.1 crore against Rs 555 crore.
JUST IN | Reliance Naval rolls out training ship for Indian Coast Guard.
Reliance Naval has launched a training ship of 3,000 tonnes displacement at the shipyard of Reliance Naval & Engineering, located at the Port of Pipavav, Gujarat. The ship was named ICGS Varuna.
The company further told exchanges that the Training Ship has the primary role to impart sea training to cadets, including an all-round exposure to the lives of Coast Guard officers. The vessel is 105 meters long, with a capacity of accommodating 242 personnel. The vessel is powered by twin diesel engines of 10,400 KW and can move at a speed of 20 knots.
The vessel is also equipped with weapons systems and is capable of policing maritime zones of the country as well as for search and rescue missions. The vessel's capability also includes operating a twin-engine helicopter for undertaking maritime reconnaissance.
Karur Vysya Bank Q2 result: The company has reported Q2 net profit at Rs 83.7 crore, net NPA at 4.41% and Gross NPA at 7.70%.
TCS partners with Intel: Tata Consultancy Services is partnering with Intel to integrate Intel Software Guard Extensions technology with the Quartz Blockchain solution, to further enhance the privacy and security of blockchain based ecosystems implemented using Quartz.
Bharti Airtel raises fund: Airtel Africa, a subsidiary of India's Bharti Airtel, said on Wednesday it raised USD 1.25 billion from six global investors including SoftBank Group Corp, Warburg Pincus LLC and Temasek Holdings, reported Reuters.
Top Losers on Sensex and Nifty:
Sustained trade above 10,280 can propel Nifty to 10,465: YES Securities
A sustained trade above 10,280 can halt the current weakness triggering a short covering rally taking it to levels of 10,355-10,465, says Aditya Agarwala of YES Securities.
Market Update: The benchmark indices are trading higher but off day's high with Nifty is trading below 10,200 level.
The Sensex is up 116.13 points at 33963.36, while Nifty up 36.50 points at 10183.30. About 1094 shares have advanced, 956 shares declined, and 1534 shares are unchanged.
Q2 preview: Bajaj Auto likely to see healthy revenue growth, but margins could take a hit
Kotak expects revenues to increase by 22 percent YoY as average selling prices (ASPs) likely to decline by around 2.3 percent YoY due to an inferior product mix.