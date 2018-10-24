Closing Bell: Sensex ends 186 points higher, Nifty above 10,200; Bharti Airtel up 9%

Market at Close A positive end for the market, with the Nifty closing above 10,200. The Sensex ended over 180 points higher.

Barring pharma, all the sectors ended in the green, with infrastructure and metals ending the day at high points. The Nifty Midcap index also ended a percent higher.

A fall in crude prices to USD 75 per barrel boosted sentiment on D-Street in the last hour, which led to the market making a complete turnaround.

At the close of market hours, the Sensex was up 186.73 points or 0.55% at 34033.96, while the Nifty shut 78.00 points or 0.77% higher at 10224.80. The market breadth was narrow as 1,345 shares advanced, against a decline of 1,203 shares, while 1,045 shares were unchanged.



