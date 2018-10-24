App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Oct 24, 2018 02:54 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy or Sell | Option traders should employ ratio spread strategy

The market will continue to see more weakness and on the downside 10,050-10,100 levels should be good support.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Nifty failed to gain momentum throughout the day on October 23 and ended up 98 points lower at 10146. Bank Nifty which was showing strength on the back of HDFC Bank numbers failed to gain momentum, said Vikas Jain, Senior Analyst at Reliance Securities.

We have seen a good amount of sell-off on Bank Nifty as well as Nifty. The energy basket got sold off as select heavyweights continued to put pressure on the market, he added.

We believe the market will continue to see more weakness and on the downside 10,050-10,100 levels should be good support. Around 10,050 is strong support and we believe the market should hold on to this level in the current expiry.

Jain picked HDFC Bank for a buy as it has multiple support levels Rs 1,930-1,950.

Watch the video for more...
First Published on Oct 24, 2018 02:54 pm

most popular

Hyundai launches all new Santro: Check out prices, features and specifications

Hyundai launches all new Santro: Check out prices, features and specifications

Billionaires who own sports teams: You won't believe who takes top spot

Billionaires who own sports teams: You won't believe who takes top spot

World’s longest bridge connecting Hong Kong-Macau-Zhuhai to open on October 24

World’s longest bridge connecting Hong Kong-Macau-Zhuhai to open on October 24

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.