Buy or sell: Top stock trading ideas by market experts which are good short term bets

The Nifty50 started off the week on negative note, extending losses for fifth consecutive session on Monday. The index after gap opening immediately slipped into red and closed below psychological 11,000 levels for first time since July 19, forming bearish candle on the daily charts which also resembles a ‘Bearish Beld Hold’ kind of pattern.

A ‘Bearish Belt Hold’ pattern is formed when the opening price becomes the highest point of the trading day (intraday high) and the index declines throughout the trading day making up for the large body. The candle will either have a small or no upper shadow and a small lower shadow.

Fear of liquidity crunch in NBFCs, trade tensions between US and China, rising crude oil prices and weakening rupee weighed on sentiment.

All sectoral indices closed sharply lower barring IT that gained more than 2 percent. The Nifty Midcap index has fallen more than frontline indices, declining 2.77 percent.

The Nifty50 after opening higher at 11,164.40 hit an intraday high of 11,170.15, but immediately wiped out opening gains and extended losses as the day progressed. The index has broken 11,000 levels and hit a day’s low of 10,943.60, before closing below 100-day moving average, down 175.70 points at 10,967.40.

The 50-share NSE index lost 793 points or 6.7 percent from its record high of 11,760 seen on August 28.

India VIX moved up sharply by 14.19 percent to 17.74 and it is now at highest levels in last seven months. Rising volatility with falling Put Call Ratio suggests that bears are holding the tight grip on the market, experts said.

According to Pivot charts, the key support level is placed at 10,883.93, followed by 10,800.47. If the index starts moving upwards, key resistance levels to watch out are 11,110.54 and 11,253.67.

The Nifty Bank index closed at 24,925.20, down 671.70 points on Monday. The important Pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 24,699.97, followed by 24,429.63. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 25,445.17, followed by 25,920.03.

Here are the top stock trading ideas which can give good returns in the near term:

Nandish Shah of HDFC Securities

Buy Axis Bank with target at Rs 645 and stop loss at Rs 570

Buy Deepak Nitrite with target at Rs 295 and stop loss at Rs 255

Sell Karnataka Bank with target at Rs 90 and stop loss at Rs 106

Rajesh Agarwal of AUM Capital

Buy Infibeam Avenues with stop loss at Rs 208 and target of Rs 230

Buy Torrent Power with stop loss at Rs 223 and target of Rs 239

Buy JB Chemicals with stop loss at Rs 295 and target of Rs 315

Buy L&T Infotech with stop loss at Rs 1850 and target of Rs 1960

Buy Voltas with stop loss at Rs 554 and target of Rs 585

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.