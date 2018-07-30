App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jul 30, 2018 08:00 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy or sell: Top stock trading ideas by market experts which are good short term bets

Rajesh Agarwal of AUM Capital recommends buying Indian Oil Corporation with stop loss at Rs 161 and target of Rs 171, NBCC (India) with stop loss at Rs 67 and target of Rs 75 and Jindal Steel & Power with stop loss at Rs 198 and target of Rs 212.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

The 30-share BSE Sensex, which hit record high for the 21st time in 2018, closed 352.21 points higher at 37,336.85, driven by ITC which was the biggest gainer with 5 percent rally after Q1 earnings.

According to Pivot charts, the key support level is placed at 11,231.2, followed by 11,184.1. If the index starts moving upwards, key resistance levels to watch out are 11,304.4 and 11,330.5.

The Nifty Bank index closed at 27,634.40, up 228 points on Friday. The important Pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 27,505.9, followed by 27,377.4. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 27,712.0, followed by 27,789.6.

Here are the top stock trading ideas which can give good returns in the near term:

related news

Dinesh Rohira of 5nance.com

Buy Phillips Carbon Black with target at Rs 260 and stop loss at Rs 220

Buy Biocon with target at Rs 620 and stop loss at Rs 553

Sell Cholamandalam Investment with target at Rs 1,395 and stop loss at Rs 1,542

Rajesh Agarwal of AUM Capital

Buy Indian Oil Corporation with stop loss at Rs 161 and target of Rs 171

Buy NBCC (India) with stop loss at Rs 67 and target of Rs 75

Buy Jindal Steel & Power with stop loss at Rs 198 and target of Rs 212

Buy Tata Motors with stop loss at Rs 262 and target of Rs 276

Buy Godrej Industries with stop loss at Rs 626 and target of Rs 652

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or itsmanagement. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Jul 30, 2018 08:00 am

tags #Stocks Views

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.