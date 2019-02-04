App
Last Updated : Feb 04, 2019 01:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy ITC, target Rs 352: Rudra Shares

We have a positive view on the company over medium to longer term perspective.

Moneycontrol Contributor @moneycontrolcom
Rudra Shares and Stock Brokers

ITC has reported a growth of 14.9% in its standalone in Q3FY18. Revenue growth was driven by broad based growth across all the segments. Cigarettes business registered a volume growth of ~8% after factoring in the price hike taken in this segment.

On profitability front, the company’s operating margins have declined. The drop in the margins of cigarettes business was mainly on account of escalation in input costs due to consumption of higher cost leaf tobacco crop and increased salience of capsule cigarettes in the sales mix.

The FMCG-others segment posted a steady performance during the quarter with revenue growing by 11.5% led by Atta, Snacks, Premium cream Biscuits and Noodles in the Branded Packaged Foods Business, Fragrancing Products and Liquids (handwash & bodywash) in the Personal Care Products Business and Classmate Notebooksin the Education & Stationery Products Business.

Overall, the company has shown growth across all the segments. With strong operating cash flows, continuous capacity expansions across businesses and a healthy balance sheet, we have a positive view on the company over medium to longer term perspective.

We maintain our buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 352 per share.

Disclosure: Rudra or its research analysts, or his/her relative or associate do not have any direct or indirect financial interest nor any other material conflict of interest at the time of stock recommendation, in the subject company. Also, Rudra or its research analysts, or his/her relative or associates does not have actual/beneficial ownership of one percent or more securities of the subject company. 
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on Moneycontrol are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Feb 4, 2019 01:10 pm

