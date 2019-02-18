App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Feb 18, 2019 01:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bulls could make a comeback if Nifty holds 10,580 for two days: Shrikant Chouhan

If Nifty breaks 10,580 in next two days then the fall could be severe and eventually push Nifty to 10,200 or 10,000 in the next few weeks

Moneycontrol Contributor @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shrikant Chouhan

Yes Bank, Zee Entertainment and Tata Motors, which were badly affected in the past, recovered smartly in the previous week. Whereas the index heavyweights were severely punished with over 8 percent fall seen in few of them viz. Hindalco, SBI, M&M and Hero Motocorp.

If we consider sector specific trend then the erosion was specifically seen in PSU Bank index, which sank 7 percent and other indices except media fell over 2 percent.

Last week's fall was due to a marketwide sell-off after reversing from the major level of 11,118-11,120 but Nifty is still well above the level of 10,500, which is the surprising part of this fall.

Shrikant Chouhan
Shrikant Chouhan
Senior VP, Technical Research|Kotak Securities

Looking at economic parameters, there is a big divergence in quarterly earnings of companies, which are better than expectations. Indian currency and oil prices are flat to neutral.

World indices including Asian markets have gained heavily in the past few weeks, whereas our markets are facing severe pressure to sustain at higher levels.

The inflation rate is down that makes the case for further rate cuts in the near term, which is certainly positive for industries in the long run.

By observing the above data points, we are of the view that at lower levels, we should be cautious while adding short positions if Nifty breaks 10,500, which could be a false breakdown.

My observations and findings tell me that during elections the only constant thing would be volatility. Hence, we should be highly flexible with our views and should avoid huge commitments.

Technically, if Nifty doesn’t break 10,580 in next two days then we can see something dramatic. In that case, we are of the view that Nifty would spend time at the lower end and eventually form one more bottom between 10,480 and 10,550 and that could again lift indices to 10,900.

On the other side, if Nifty breaks 10,580 in next two days then the fall could be severe and eventually push Nifty to 10,200 or 10,000 in the next few weeks.

Here we are not painting a bullish picture, but at the same time if we consider the recent trend of price actions between broader market and a few Nifty stocks then there is huge divergence, which is an indication of weak sentiment rather than weak fundamentals. Be cautiously optimistic in the market.

The author is a senior VP - Technical Research, Kotak Securities.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions
First Published on Feb 18, 2019 01:23 pm

tags #Kotak Securities #Market Cues #Shrikant Chauhan #Tata Motors #Yes Bank #Zee Enteratinment

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.