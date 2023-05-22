Bulk deals | Porinju Veliyath's firm picks 0.53% stake in Kokuyo Camlin; GQG Partners buys Rs 415 crore shares in Max Healthcare

Stock

Ace investor Porinju Veliyath-owned Equity Intelligence India bought more than half a percent stake in Kokuyo Camlin via open market transactions on May 22.

Kerala-based Equity Intelligence picked 5.4 lakh shares in the stationery manufacturing company at an average price of Rs 105.79 per share, as per bulk deals data available on the NSE.

Kokuyo Camlin shares rallied more than 14 percent to Rs 110.50 with significantly higher volumes on the NSE.

Among other deals, GQG Partners Emerging Markets Equity Fund, owned by US-based GQG Partners LLC, purchased 75.5 lakh shares or 0.77 percent shareholding in Max Healthcare Institute at an average price of Rs 549.7 per share, amounting to Rs 415 crore. The stock gained 1.4 percent at Rs 552.55.

Investment management firm Carnelian Asset Advisors purchased 1.35 lakh shares or 0.6 percent stake in matchmaking and marriage-related services provider Matrimony.com at an average price of Rs 560 per share. The stock climbed 2.7 percent to Rs 547.55.

However, Morgan Stanley Investment Funds Emerging Markets Equity Fund sold 9.6 lakh equity shares in Gland Pharma at an average price of Rs 930.69 per share, amounting to Rs 89.37 crore. The stock plunged 16 percent to Rs 893.55.