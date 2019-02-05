Brokerage calls: Jefferies downgrades Whirlpool, Citi cuts target for Zee Entertainment

We have collated a list of recommendations from global brokerage firms for Tuesday, February 5.

Whirlpool | Brokerage: Jefferies | Rating: Hold | Target: Rs 1,625

Jefferies has downgraded Whirlpool to Hold from Buy and reduced the target price to Rs 1,625 from Rs 1,690.

Revenue growth was hurt by a weak margin, and most positives have been priced in at the current valuation, according to Jefferies.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises | Brokerage: Citi | Rating: Buy/High-risk | Target: Rs 480

Citi has revised the stock's rating to 'Buy/High Risk' from 'Buy', and slashed the target price to Rs 480 from Rs 575.

The strategic stake sale is key to Zee Entertainment's performance, Citi said in a research note.

Coal India | Brokerage: Morgan Stanley | Rating: Overweight | Target: Rs 296

Production will be subdued in the near term as key subsidiaries face challenges, Morgan Stanley said.

It expects Coal India's production in FY19 to be 613 mt.

Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail | Brokerage: Jefferies | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 250

Jefferies has hiked the stock's target price to Rs 250 from Rs 235, retaining the Sell call.

Aditya Birla Fashion remains Jefferies' top pick in the sector.

The rating agency said the steady demand should keep Aditya Birla Fashion's growth momentum intact.

Jefferies said it raised the company's FY20/21 EBITDA estimates by 2 percent.

Exide Industries | Brokerage: Nomura | Rating: Neutral | Target: Rs 236

Nomura cut Exide Industries target price to Rs 236 from Rs 276, maintaining the Neutral rating.

Four-wheeler replacement industry growth may slow down to 6 percent in FY21 From 10 percent In FY20, Nomura said in a research note.

There is a risk to further margin expansion, Nomura added.

IRB Infrastructure Developers | Brokerage: Citi | Rating: Sell | Target: Rs 139

Citi has retained its Sell call on the stock, cutting the target price to Rs 139 from Rs 185.

Citi cut its FY19/20 EPS estimate for IRB Infrastructure by 3 percent.