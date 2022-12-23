Black Friday: Sensex, Nifty down; Covid, recession fears weigh on sentiment

Global equity markets have been reeling under selling pressure, dampening the festive spirit ahead of the Christmas holidays. Indian shares, too, were trading low, down almost 1.3 percent on December 23, mirroring the trend.

The Indian market, which had defied global peers until recently, has been clocking losses since December 20. at 11.55 am, the 30-pack Sensex was trading with a loss of 825 points, or 1.36 percent, at 60,000. The broader Nifty was down 253 points of 1.4 percent at 17,874.

The US markets reversed their positive trend on December 22 to close the day with losses. The rising fears of an economic recession and the Federal Reserve continuing to raise interest rates to battle inflation, dragged the tech-heavy Nasdq down by more than 2 percent, while the Dow Jones and S&P500 lost more than one percent each.

At home, barring pharma, all other sectoral indices were trading in the red. The India VIX, which indicates the degree of volatility traders expect over the next 30 days, was up 3.4 percent from 15.2 to 15.7.

The major factors contributing to the global selloff are:

US Fed to continue with interest rate hikes

Major indicators of the US economy are still showing encouraging trends, which will likely prompt the US Federal Reserve to continue its policy of interest rate hikes for longer than expected.

The signals coming from the Fed members recently also point that the central bank will continue to hike interest rates in its upcoming policy meets well into the next year as well. A higher interest rate regime is negative for equity markets and the global indices have responded expectedly.

“US stocks ended well off session lows but still fell sharply, after a round of upbeat economic data and a warning from hedge-fund titan David Tepper that he was ‘leaning short’ against both stocks and bonds on expectations the Federal Reserve and other central banks will continue tightening into 2023,” said Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research at HDFC Securities.

A revised reading on third-quarter gross domestic product showed the US economy expanded more quickly than previously believed. Growth was revised up to 3.2%, up from 2.9% from the previous update released last month.

Recently, the Bank of Japan also gave a clear message that it will continue to keep interest rates at elevated levels to combat inflation.

Recession fears loom large

With the core inflation remaining sticky in most economies, central banks will continue with monetary tightening. This is increasing the probability of large global economies falling into a recession and the experts are seeing diminishing chances of a soft landing for US economy. This will aggravate the problems of financial markets further.

Japan's core consumer inflation hit a fresh 40-year high of 3.7 percent in November as companies continued to pass on rising costs to households, data showed on December 23, a sign price hikes are spreading to broader sectors of the economy.

Technology stocks in the US were battered after a gloomy outlook from chipmaker Micron Technology Inc weighed on sentiment.

COVID spooks again

The markets are getting spooked by the news coming from China about the rising cases of COVID and increasing number of deaths, which might push the Chinese economy further on the back foot.

The news about few cases of Omicron variant found in India and the advisories issued by the government are also adding fuel to the fire.

Negative cues from the global markets

Asian equities resumed declines on December 23 amid a downbeat tone in markets after a slump in US technology stocks and more economic data validating the case for the Federal Reserve to keep hiking interest rates.

All Asian indices were trading lower with SGX Nifty, KOSPI, Taiwan Weighted and Nikkei 225 down more than one percent each.

While presenting the outlook for Nifty, Anand James - Chief Market Strategist at Geojit Financial Services, said, “While our projected target of 17,900 has continued to attract prices lower, positive divergences in oscillators are beginning to show up, reducing the odds of falls beyond the same”.

He expects reversal attempts once Nifty is in the 18,000 vicinity but the inability to scale 18,250 on the bounce should confirm a downtrend aiming at 17,670 initially.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips of investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.