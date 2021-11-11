Bears tighten grip on Dalal Street: 5 factors that are dragging the market

The benchmark indices started the day lower on November 11 and the market slumped further in the morning session on the back of weak global cues and other economic concerns.

At the time of writing this copy, Sensex was down 534.92 points, or 0.89 percent, at 59817.90 and the Nifty tumbled 171.90 points, or 0.95 percent, to 17845.30.

"The Indian benchmarks have a gap-down opening today amid weak global cues. Investors may take encouragement with 9.5 percent economic growth of the country stating that growth impulses and fast-moving economic indicators are strong. The level of 17700-17800 may act as immediate support level in the market. If the market sustained the level of 17700-17800, we can expect the market to trade in the range of 17700-18000. Technical indicators also support positivity in the market," said Likhita Chepa, Senior Research Analyst, Capitalvia Global Research Ltd.

Here are five factors that weighed on sentiment today:

Global Inflation Woes

Inflation fears pressured stock markets after data overnight showed US consumer prices surged at the fastest pace since 1990 last month, boosting the case for faster Federal Reserve policy tightening.

The US consumer price index surged 6.2% on an annual basis, with gasoline leading a broad-based increase that added to signs that inflation could stay uncomfortably high well into 2022 amid snarled global supply chains.

Inflationary pressures are also brewing in the labor market, with other data on Wednesday showing the number of Americans filing claims for unemployment benefits fell to a 20-month low.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields jumped the most in seven weeks to as high as 1.592% on Wednesday.

Evergrande Concerns

Cash-strapped China Evergrande Group, facing a deadline for coupon payments on Wednesday, may have made those payments, according to a report by Bloomberg, which said that customers of international clearing firm Clearstream have received overdue payments on three US dollar bonds.

A failure to pay would result in a formal default by the company and trigger cross-default provisions for other Evergrande dollar bonds, exacerbating a debt crisis looming over the world’s second-largest economy.

Bloomberg reported here that customers of Clearstream received overdue payments on three U.S. dollar bonds, quoting a spokesperson for Clearstream and citing bondholders of two of the bonds saying they received payments. Clearstream did not immediately respond to a request for comment

Dollar at 2021 high

The dollar hit 2021 highs against sterling and the euro on November 11 after the hottest US inflation reading in a generation fanned bets on rate hikes. Emerging markets currencies have also suffered from the dollar’s broad rise, with MSCI’s EM currencies index making its sharpest drop in two months.

Banks, IT, realty stocks weigh

Indian stock market has been under pressure dragged largely by banks, IT and realty stocks. Bank Nifty is down almost a percent followed by metal and realty indices which shed 1-2 percent each. Barring the Capital Goods index, all other sectors are trading in the red with the midcap and smallcap indices down half a percent each.

Technical View

Manish Hathiramani, proprietary index trader and technical analyst, Deen Dayal Investments is of the view that the markets are unable to decide the way forward. While the overall trend is positive, the short term vision seems undecided. Above 18100 the outlook is positive while below 17700-17800 seems bearish. We are caught in a range and would require to break out or break down in order to witness a meaningful direction.

According to Way2Wealth Research, following weak global cues, domestic markets started today’s session with gap down and after making the low of 17915, Nifty Index managed to recover in the later hours and finally closed the day at 18017 mark with minor loss. On the daily chart, Nifty is currently moving a small rising channel and the supports of that are coming around 17950 levels for the day. A break of that would decline till crucial neckline supports of Head & Shoulder pattern placed at 17650 levels. On the higher side 18100 then 18250 would the immediate resistance.

