November 11, 2021 / 12:28 PM IST

Market LIVE Updates: Indices near day's low, Nifty around 17,850; Tata Steel, Nykaa most active

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Except capital goods, are other indices are trading in the red with the midcap and smallcap indices down half a percent each.

  • November 11, 2021 / 12:16 PM IST

    BSE Realty index fell 1 percent dragged by the Oberoi Realty, DLF, Sunteck Realty

  • November 11, 2021 / 12:03 PM IST

    Market at 12 PM

    Benchmark indices erased some of the intraday losses but still trading lower with Nifty below 17900.

    The Sensex was down 413.93 points or 0.69% at 59938.89, and the Nifty was down 132.90 points or 0.74% at 17884.30. About 1363 shares have advanced, 1603 shares declined, and 116 shares are unchanged.

  • November 11, 2021 / 12:02 PM IST

    Alembic Pharma share price falls 4% on weak Q2, USFDA observations

    Alembic Pharmaceuticals share price fell over 4 percent intraday to Rs 757 after the company reported a weak set of numbers for the quarter ended September 2021.

    On November 10, Alembic Pharmaceuticals reported 49.2 percent fall in its Q2 net profit at Rs 169.29 crore against Rs 333.37 crore and revenue was down 11.3% at Rs 1,292.32 crore versus Rs 1,457.10 crore, YoY.

    In a separate press release the company informed that the United States Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) has conducted an inspection at Alembic Pharmaceuticals' Injectable Facility (F-3) located at Karkhadi from October 28, 2021 to November 10, 2021.

    The USFDA issued a Form 483 with 10 observations.

  • November 11, 2021 / 11:49 AM IST

    Latent View Analytics IPO sees 8.75 times subscription on second day:

    The public issue of Latent View Analytics, a data analytics services provider, continues to see strong demand from investors, subscribing 7.09 times on the second day of bidding, November 11, as it received bids for 15.33 crore equity shares against IPO size of 1.75 crore equity shares.

    As per the subscription data, retail investors bought shares 43.35 times the portion set aside for them, and the portion reserved for employees was subscribed 1.56 times.

    Qualified institutional buyers have put in bids for 15 percent of shares reserved for them, and a part set aside for non-institutional investors saw 3.49 times subscription.

  • November 11, 2021 / 11:36 AM IST

    YES Securities gives 'reduce' rating on India Cements

    India Cements share price was trading lower in the morning session on November 11, a day after the company declared its Q2 results.

    The company has reported a 69.2 percent fall in its Q2 net profit at Rs 21.97 crore versus Rs 71.43 crore last year. Its revenue was up 11.3 percent at Rs 1,190.17 crore from Rs 1,069.72 crore a year ago.

    Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) was down 43.1 percent at Rs 133.6 crore as against Rs 234.7 crore and margin at 11.2 percent versus 21.9 percent YoY.

    YES Securities has a ‘reduce’ rating on the stock. The brokerage firm in its report noted that seasonal demand weakness in its core market (South), along with the inflating input cost and higher lead distance, weighed Q2 FY22 performance. However, demand is likely to rebound with the passing out monsoon, while the company's market share in the South might fall led by the peer capacity expansion.

  • November 11, 2021 / 11:29 AM IST

    Nifty Pharma index fell 1 percent dragged by the Alembic Pharmaceuticals, Laurus Lab, Natco Pharma

  • November 11, 2021 / 11:24 AM IST

    Yash Sawant, Research Associate, Angel One 

    The ongoing property crisis, stern energy usage limitations and the recent spike in power prices around the globe has hampered the economic recovery in China, the largest metal consuming economy. 
     
    Boost in demand for industrial metals given the resumption in global economic activities and the massive US infrastructure bill has created a supportive environment for the entire pack in the recent months.
     
    Prices also found some strength as limited supply from China and depleting inventories across exchanges continued to hint towards a tight supply.
     
    However, dismal demand from China remains a major setback for the Industrial metals complex.

  • November 11, 2021 / 11:19 AM IST

    J Kumar Infra gets letter of acceptance for Rs 168.22 crore order: "We are in receipt of Letter of Acceptance from M/s. Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (Navi Mumbat Metro Rail Project) for the work including design (part) and construction of balance works of Concrete & Fabricated Steel Structures, Architectural works, Plumbing and Sewerage etc. of six elevated metro stations at Kharghar Village for Navi Mumbai Metro Line-1 amounting to Rs 168.22 crore," the compamy said in an exchange filing. The stock was trading at Rs 182.30, down Rs 0.10, or 0.05 percent. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 185.60 and an intraday low of Rs 177.90.

  • November 11, 2021 / 11:10 AM IST

    Elara Securities on Bank of Baroda: The bank's CEO expects lower slippage in H2 and credit cost of 1.5-2%. With improving asset quality, we retain accumulate rating. While core PPOP is weak, decline in credit cost and gradual pick in loan growth will drive RoA to 0.7% in FY23E from 0.1% in FY21. We roll base to FY23E and increase target to Rs 110 from Rs 90 based on 0.7x PBV FY23E.

  • November 11, 2021 / 11:03 AM IST

    Market update at 11 AM: Sensex is down 503.85 points or 0.83% at 59848.97, and the Nifty fell 159.70 points or 0.89% at 17857.50. Indian Oil Corporation, Tech Mahindra adn Bajaj Finserv are the top losers while Tata Motors, FSN E-Co(Nykaa) and Zomato are the most active stocks.

    Among the sectors, realty and IT are down 1-2 percent each while buying is seeing in capital goods names.

