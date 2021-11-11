Market LIVE Updates: Indices near day's low, Nifty around 17,850; Tata Steel, Nykaa most active

November 11, 2021 / 11:36 AM IST

YES Securities gives 'reduce' rating on India Cements

India Cements share price was trading lower in the morning session on November 11, a day after the company declared its Q2 results.

The company has reported a 69.2 percent fall in its Q2 net profit at Rs 21.97 crore versus Rs 71.43 crore last year. Its revenue was up 11.3 percent at Rs 1,190.17 crore from Rs 1,069.72 crore a year ago.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) was down 43.1 percent at Rs 133.6 crore as against Rs 234.7 crore and margin at 11.2 percent versus 21.9 percent YoY.

YES Securities has a ‘reduce’ rating on the stock. The brokerage firm in its report noted that seasonal demand weakness in its core market (South), along with the inflating input cost and higher lead distance, weighed Q2 FY22 performance. However, demand is likely to rebound with the passing out monsoon, while the company's market share in the South might fall led by the peer capacity expansion.