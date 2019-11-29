Auto stocks under pressure, down 1-3% ahead of November sales data

Auto stocks were under pressure with the Nifty Auto index down over a percent on November 29 ahead of the month's sales data.

TVS Motor Company, Ashok Leyland, Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Motors, Eicher Motors, Hero MotoCorp and Bajaj Auto fell 1-3 percent while Maruti Suzuki was down 0.3 percent at the time of publishing this copy.

Overall auto sales are likely to be mixed in November with commercial vehicles, two-wheeler and tractor sales expected to decline compared to a year-ago period and the performance of passenger vehicles better than the others.

Numbers will be announced on December 1 and 2.

"November 2019 wholesales are likely to be a mixed bag with marginal growth in passenger vehicles (PVs) while other segments continue to decline," said Nomura.