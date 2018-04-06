App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Apr 06, 2018 01:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Many stocks provide good opportunity to enter midcap space: S Krishna Kumar

In terms of sectors, hospitality, domestic staffing services, cement, infra, etc. are looking better.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Indian markets started the year on a strong note but weak global and domestic cues post-February dented investor sentiment, which led to a huge selloff in the small and midcap space.

However, valuations appear more reasonable now and many stocks are providing opportunities for investors to buy into the midcap space, S Krishna Kumar, CIO-Equity at Sundaram Mutual Fund, said in an interview with CNBC-TV18.

Kumar said that valuations have now become much more reasonable when compared to the levels they were at in November and December.

While valuations have corrected with price, economic fundamentals have become better and corporate earnings have been rising, led by various small and midcaps, which have been doing consistently well for the past year, he said.

S Krishna Kumar
S Krishna Kumar
CIO-Equities|Sundaram Asset Management

“We are seeing sharp rebound in earnings growth and most of the stocks are back to decent valuation and provide good entry opportunity with a medium-term perspective in mind,” Kumar explained.

In terms of sectors, hospitality, domestic staffing services, cement, and infrastructure, among others, are looking better. In terms of financials, which were weighed down by a rise in bond yields, companies in these sectors should do well in the near future, particularly wholesale funded entities.

Kumar said that Sundaram has moved Bajaj Finance and Bajaj Finserv out of its portfolio since both those stocks have transitioned into the largecap space.

However, he pointed out that SEBI guidelines say 65 percent of the portfolio has to be invested in midcaps, while the rest can be outside of that. Most of the midcap funds have the flexibility to hold both midcaps and largecaps.

tags #MARKET OUTLOOK #Nifty #Sensex

most popular

Midcaps trade at a 73% premium vs largecaps; 10 stocks which could give up to 35% return

Midcaps trade at a 73% premium vs largecaps; 10 stocks which could give up to 35% return

Logistics sector outlook: Long and exciting road ahead

Logistics sector outlook: Long and exciting road ahead

Worst over for the market, top 10 stocks to bet on in FY19

Worst over for the market, top 10 stocks to bet on in FY19

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.